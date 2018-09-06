Laramie, Wyoming GOP HQ Office Vandalized: Photo

The headquarters of the Laramie, Wyoming GOP were vandalized, according to a report by journalist Joel Funk of the Laramie Boomerang newspaper.

The journalist reported that the vandalism involved a fire that endangered a person who was living in the building.

“The #Laramie GOP headquarters was the target of vandalism this morning. A fire on the first floor of the downtown office put public safety at serious risk, including a resident living in the 2nd floor apartment. We’ll have a story soon,” Funk wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a photo of the vandalism that occurred at the Republican HQ. Here’s that photo:

Heavy has reached out to the Wyoming GOP for comment and will update this story when it is received. It appears that the vandalism occurred at an office in the City of Laramie, which is located in Albany County. The city of Laramie is the county seat of Albany County and has about 30,000 residents.

Ben McCay, chairman of the Albany County GOP, told Laramie Live, “One of our executive committee members was called by our landlord. Luckily the fire didn’t spread, luckily no one was injured. Everyone’s safe and it was localized to our building and didn’t damage the historic structures down there.”

Laramie Live reported that a piece of furniture inside the office was set on fire and was believed to have occurred on September 5, 2018. He also told the news site, “First and foremost, I think that anytime someone’s willing to endanger human life, it’s really sad. It breaks my heart that people think they need to go to this extent to show how much they disagree with someone else.”

President Donald Trump Won Wyoming During the 2016 Presidential Election

Wyoming is regarded as a Republican-leaning state by a wide margin. President Donald Trump easily won the state during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump won Wyoming with 68.2 percent of the vote.

This article will be updated as more information is learned about the Laramie GOP vandalism, including the name of any suspect.