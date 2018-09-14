Laura Bucy: Twinsburg High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Battery

Laura Bucy, a Twinsburg High School teacher in Ohio, is accused of two counts of sexual battery. Bucy is a family and consumer sciences teacher. Fox Cleveland reports that police are accusing Bucy of sexual battery as well as disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Citing records, the station says that Bucy “did engage sexual conduct with the victim” and that she sent “obscene material to a juvenile, obscene images, over social media.”

The Twinsburg City School District has sent a letter to parents saying that Bucy had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Online records show that Bucy is a resident of Akron. The teacher is married with three children.

The Canton Repository reports that the alleged offenses took place between September 2017 and October 2017.

Bucy Described Her Job as Working With ‘Hormonal’ Students ‘Who Are Learning to Control Every Impulse’

On her Twitter bio, Bucy writes, “I hang out in a room all day with hormonal teenagers who are learning to control every impulse they have while I attempt to teach them life skills.”

Bucy Has Worked at Twinsburg High Since August 2017

According to Bucy’s LinkedIn page, she has worked at Twinsburg High School as a family and consumer sciences teacher since August 2017. Previously, Bucy worked in Akron, Ravenna and Strongsville. Online records show that Bucy was paid $26 per hour. Bucy’s LinkedIn page says that she also previously worked as a claims adjustor for an insurance company in 2016. Bucy graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in Family and Consumer Science/Home Economics Teacher Education. Bucy returned to the University of Akron to study for a Masters of Education.

One Student Said Tweeted that He Would Take Bucy to Prom if Her Got 10,000 Retweets

In February 2018, a student at Twinsburg tweeted a photo of him and Bucy saying, “10,000 retweets and I’ll ask Mrs. Bucy on a day and take her to prom.” As news of Bucy’s arrest spread, other students have been writing on Twitter about the alleged crimes. One student said, “Mrs Bucy out here clowning 🤣🤣🤣.” Another said, “Mrs bucy is on some other s*** lmfao twinsburg is so chalked.” While another, how changed his profile photo to a photo of Bucy, said, “BRUH MRS. BUCY.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side