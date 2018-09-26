Ramon Escobar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Officials have arrested a Houston man, Ramon Escobar, in connection with a series of murders in California, and now have named him a “person of interest” in two mysterious disappearances in Houston, Texas. When Dina Martinez from Houston didn’t return home after she left to search for her missing brother, Rogelio Martinez, in August, her family was beside themselves with worry. They have been searching for Dina and Rogelio, seeking any clues they can find in the siblings’ mysterious disappearance. Now their nephew, Ramon Escobar, has been named a person of interest, just after being arrested as a suspect in the beatings and murders of homeless men in California. Authorities say that he has was deported multiple times before he was granted an appeal. Officials are trying to unravel just what happened to Dina and Rogelio, and if Escobar was involved.

Here is what you need to know about Ramon Escobar and the disappearance of his aunt and uncle.

1. Ramon Escobar Was Arrested on Suspicion of Beating Seven Men in California While They Slept — Beatings that Left Three Dead, Two in a Coma, and One on Life Support

WANTED for Attempt Murder. This "violent predator" is responsible for 3 brutal attacks with a baseball bat on homeless people in Downtown LA. He's described as a male Hispanic or White, 30-40 years old, with bowed legs. Any info contact Robbery-Homicide Detectives at 213-486-6890 pic.twitter.com/LOOi34fLqg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 18, 2018

Ramon Escobar has been arrested on suspicion of violently attacking multiple homeless men in Los Angeles, beating them with a baseball bat while they slept. He was arrested in connection with three deaths and four injuries from those attacks.

ABC 13 noted that the most recent attack on Monday, September 24, involved attacking a man in the head with a set of bolt cutters. Police were investigating the scene when they saw Escobar walking down the street, questioned and arrested him. He matched the description of the suspect, which included a bow-legged gait. Police also found a baseball bat in Escobar’s car that was connected to two murders and one attempted murder in downtown LA.

Here’s the timeline of the attacks:

Rogelio disappeared in Houston on August 26. His sister Dina disappeared on August 28.

The first attack on a homeless man happened on September 8 in Santa Monica, California on the northwest corner of Fifth and Flower streets.

A second attack on a homeless man occurred in Santa Monica on September 10 on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard, east of Flower Street.

Then on September 16, three homeless men were beaten with a baseball bat while they slept in downtown Los Angeles between 4 and 5 a.m., police said, and two of them died. Surveillance video was released showing a man with a bow-legged gait.

On September 20, Steven Cruze Jr. of San Gabriel, 39, was attacked while sleeping under a pier after a night of fishing. He was bludgeoned to death. Cruze’s family said that he was not homeless, Fox 11 reported. His dad said that Steven sometimes slept under the pier before he went to work, because he had a membership at the nearby gym. “He knows so many people on this pier, he felt safe,” Steven Cruze Sr. said. Steven worked two jobs to support his family and had two sons, 9 and 12. A GoFundMe account was set up for his family.

Then on September 24, Escobar was arrested after a final attack on a homeless man in Santa Monica on the 1500 block of Seventh Street. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Three of the surviving victims are hospitalized: two are in a coma and one is on life support.

During a press conference, officials were reluctant to refer to Escobar as a serial killer, but said “he’s a violent predator” who “is preying on innocent people.” Capt. William Hayes of the Los Angeles Police Department said that Escobar was also homeless in California and his motive for the attacks appeared to have been robbery.

Escobar is being held without bail. He is facing three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. He’s expected to face a judge on Wednesday in California.

2. Ramon Escobar Is a Person of Interest in His Aunt and Uncle’s Disappearance. He Lived with His Uncle, & Wrote on Facebook That He Loved His Aunt Just Days Before She Disappeared

The Houston police questioned Ramon about Dina and Rogelio’s disappearance on August 30 because he had been living with his uncle, ABC 13 noted. But after police questioned him, he quickly left town and traveled to California on I-10, police said in a press conference, arriving in Los Angeles on September 5.

Leah D. Salamanca posted frequently on social media as police searched of her mother, Dina Martinez, and her uncle Rogelio Martinez. She emphasized that early reports that mistakenly claimed Escobar was Rogelio or Dina’s son were wrong. He is not Dina or Roy’s son, she said in a public Facebook post, and he is not a Salamanca.

Rogelio “Roy” Escobar, 65, was last seen on August 26 in Houston, at his home on Prudence Street in southwest Houston. Dina Escobar, 61, went to his house two days later to look for her brother. She was last seen leaving his house on Tuesday, August 28.

Two days later, on August 30, Dina’s minivan was found torched on a beach in Galveston at the end of 11 Mile Road. But no other clues were found with the van, Fox 26 reported.

A Facebook page belonging to a Ramon Escobar refers to Dina Escobar as “tia” which means “aunt.” One of the photos on this Facebook page was used by KHOU-11 when reporting on Ramon.

Ramon wrote on there in January 2017, “Just glad to have my life back even tho I’m walking on eggshells,” and Dina responded, “Love you Ramon God bless you.” Most of the public posts made recently consist of re-shared memes and videos. The last public post, made on August 30, reads: “F*** It – My Final Thought Before Making Most Decisions.”

Rogelio went missing on August 26 and Dina on August 28. On August 27, Dina updated her profile photo and Ramon wrote: “Bella.” On another photo update on the same day, Ramon wrote: “I LOVE YOU TIA.”

In 2012 he wrote: “all i think about lately is being back home in houston with family and friends i miss my family and the life i used to live overthere.” (sic)

3. Ramon Escobar Had Been Deported to El Salvador Six Times From 1997 to 2011 & Was Granted an Appeal in 2016

Ramon Alberto Escobar, 47, had been deported by ICE six times, ABC 13 reported. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement that he was first ordered removed from the United States by a federal immigration judge in February 1988. He was actually removed to El Salvador six times, from 1997 to 2011.

But when he returned again illegally in 2016, he was granted an appeal and released in January 2017 on an order of supervision, Reuters reported.

ICE said in a statement:

After illegally reentering the U.S. following his most-recent removal Alberto-Escobar filed an appeal of his immigration case with the Board of Immigration Appeals in June 2016, which the courts granted in December 2016. ICE released him from custody on an Order of Supervision in January 2017 pursuant to the court’s decision.”

Capt. William Hayes of the Los Angeles Police Department said during a press conference that Escobar was a “previously deported felon” and had applied for asylum.

ICE has filed another detainer since his arrest, which means ICE will take him into custody if law enforcement releases him again.

4. Ramon Escobar Spent Five Years in Prison for Burglary, & a Cousin Said He Had Stopped Taking His Medication

Escobar has a violent criminal history, said Capt. William Hayes of the Los Angeles Police Department during a press conference. He spent five years in prison in Texas for burglary, from 1995 to 2000. He was arrested in 2017 for assault and in February 2018 for criminal trespassing. He also had arrests for public intoxication and failure to stop.

An unconfirmed report circulated that Escobar “snapped” after going off his medication. Family members told ABC 13 that Ramon was trying to get back on his feet, had a mental disorder and had stopped taking his medication. “He stopped taking his medication and that changed his attitude a lot,” the cousin who did not want to be named said. The cousin also said: “There’s no more doubt in my head that he had part or he had something to do with the disappearance of my uncle and my aunt.”

But Hayes told Huffington Post: “Nobody in their right mind would do something as vicious as this, but it still doesn’t take the criminal culpability away from it.”

Ligia told KTRK-TV that Ramon had never come across as violent. “She loved him as she would a son,” she said about Dina. His uncle had taken him in because he was looking for a job and needed a place to stay in the meantime.

5. Dina & Rogelio Escobar Are Still Missing & the Case Is Considered Active

Dina and Rogelio Escobar are still missing, and their family fears the worse. Their nephew has been named a “person of interest” in their disappearance, but charges haven’t been filed.

Rogelio is 5’3″ and 130 pounds, with black and grey hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and a scar behind his knee. He walks with a limp from surgery. Dina is 5’6″ and 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has reading glasses, pierced ears, and was last seen wearing a white and black zebra-striped shirt and black jeans. She has a space between her front teeth and an accent when speaking English.

Texas Equusearch conducted multiple searches for the two. Dina’s daughter Ligia Salamanca said in early September: “If she’s out there it’s definitely not on her own will. I know she is a very strong person and that’s what we are drawing on right. We just want this to end. We just want anyone with information to just give it to us even if it’s anonymous.”

Roy and Dina are desperately missed by their family. Dina’s daughter Leah posted on Facebook: “My mom and Uncle Roy mean so much to our family and community and we hope for a positive outcome. They are wonderful amazing people. We have to find them. Our hearts are not complete without them.”

Ligia told KHOU-TV: “The detectives called me last night wanting me to know before I saw it on the media that there has been an arrest made of a family member and it may be connected to our case… The not knowing is the worst, going to sleep every night not knowing where your family is, what they’re going through or if something bad happened; not having them at home to know what they’re going through – to lay them to rest if that’s what it comes to.”

Leah told ABC 13, “The not knowing is the worst. Going to sleep every night not knowing where your family is, what they’re going through.”

If you have any information that might help Houston police find Rogelio and Dina, please contact the police. Houston police said the case is considered an active investigation. You can call the missing persons unit with information at 832-394-1840.