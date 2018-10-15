Jamal Khashoggi’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi is a Saudi journalist and author who went missing on October 2, 2018.

Khashoggi was engaged at the time of his disappearance, having been married once before, with no children. The Washington Post columnist was last seen in public entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey to obtain documents to marry his fiancée.

Here’s what you need to know about his family.

1. In Turkey, Khashoggi’s Family Is Known as the Kasikci Family

Khashoggi is not the only well-known member of his family. His grandfather was of Turkish origin but married a Saudi woman, which is why there was a change in the last name.

Khashoggi was raised in Saudi Arabia with his family. He received his elementary and secondary education in Saudi Arabia, then went on to attend college at Indiana State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1982.

There are several high profile individuals in the Khashoggi family, most notably Khashoggi’s uncle, Adnan Khashoggi, who is a high-profile Saudi arms dealer worth billions.

2. Khashoggi’s Uncle, Adnan Khashoggi, Was a High-Profile Saudi Arms Dealer Worth Billions

Adnan Khashoggi was considered the most well-known individual in the Khashoggi family, as a billionaire arms dealer based in Saudi Arabia.

To make matters even more complex, Donald Trump reportedly purchased a $200 million yacht from Adnan Khashoggi in 1988. Adnan Kashoggi is best known for his role as a middleman in the 1980s Iran-contra scandal; one biography of him is titled “The Richest Man in the World.”

He died in 2017 at 81 years old; it was once reported that he spent upwards of $250,000 a day to support his lavish lifestyle.

3. Khashoggi’s Grandfather Was a Royal Physician to King Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia

Khashoggi’s grandfather was a Turkish man who married a Saudi woman and eventually became the court physician to King Abdulaziz, who is described by Fortune as the “founder of modern Saudi Arabia.”

Little is known about Khashoggi’s parents. He does not appear to have any siblings.

4. Khashoggi’s Fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, Was the Last Person Who Saw Him Outside the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul

Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, has uncanny strength. "If he is dead, and I hope that is not the case, thousands of Jamals will be born today, on his birthday," she writes. "Oppression never lasts forever. Tyrants eventually pay for their sins." https://t.co/zoI1hVelAx — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 15, 2018

Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, was the last person to see Khashoggi when he disappeared inside the Saudi Arabian consulate to take care of the paperwork for their marriage.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post in the wake of Khashoggi’s disappearance, Cengiz said,

This much is true: He entered the consulate, and there’s no proof that he came out. In recent days, I’ve witnessed the work of the Turkish authorities as they monitor the situation closely. I am confident in the abilities of Turkish government officials. At this time, I implore President Trump and first lady Melania Trump to help shed light on Jamal’s disappearance. I also urge Saudi Arabia, especially King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to show the same level of sensitivity and release CCTV footage from the consulate. Although this incident could potentially fuel a political crisis between the two nations, let us not lose sight of the human aspect of what happened. Jamal is a valuable person, an exemplary thinker and a courageous man who has been fighting for his principles. I don’t know how I can keep living if he was abducted or killed in Turkey. Although my hope slowly fades away each passing day, I remain confident that Jamal is still alive. Perhaps I’m simply trying to hide from the thought that I have lost a great man whose love I had earned. As an individual who believes that life and death are in the hands of God, I pray to God alone for Jamal’s safe return.

5. Khashoggi’s Cousin, Dodi Al Fayed, Was Dating Princess Diana When They Both Were Killed in a Car Crash in Paris

Khashoggi’s cousin, Dodi Al Fayed, is famous for having dated Princess Diana at the time of her death, and even having died in the same car accident that tragically killed her in Paris. El Fayed was the son of Mohamed El-Fayed, the owner of Harrod’s department store.

Princess Diana and Al Fayed were killed on August 31, 1997. Al Fayed’s butler said of the couple on the day of their death, They were in a good mood. They were always laughing, holding hands.”