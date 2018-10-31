Jennifer Walsh: Former Teacher Accused of Sexual Battery

Jennifer Walsh, a former special education teacher for Sycamore High School in Ohio, is accused of sexual battery against a female student.

“Montgomery Police is investigating allegations that former teacher Jennifer Walsh engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student,” Superintendent Frank Forsthoefel said in a statement, according to Cincinnati.com.

Walsh, 26, is but the latest female educator in the United States to be accused of sexual misconduct with an underage person. Sycamore High School is located in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. You can see more photos of Jennifer Walsh below.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Accusations Against Jennifer Walsh Involve a 17-year-old Female Student

26-year-old Sycamore High School special ed. taecher Jennifer Walsh was indicted for having sex with a 17-year-old female student, court documents say. READ MORE: https://t.co/C9TRbeOb59 pic.twitter.com/gMqdBAGgJ2 — FOX19 (@FOX19) October 30, 2018

Jennifer Walsh has been a special education teacher since 2015, according to Cincinnati.com. Walsh resigned after the accusations came to light and police have seized her “laptop, a cell phone and a journal,” the newspaper reports.

Fox19 reports that Walsh is accused of having sex with a female student. That student is 17, according to WCPO. As of October 30, 2018, Walsh remained in the custody of the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio, online jail records show.

Fox19 reprinted Jennifer Walsh’s resignation letter, which read:

“To whom it may concern,

As of today, October 19th, 2018, I am hereby resigning from my position as an Intervention Specialist at Sycamore High School. Thank you for the opportunity to work for such a great education institution.

Sincerely, Jen Walsh.”

It’s not believed that the alleged misconduct took place on the school grounds. WCPO reported that Walsh had received positive evaluation marks, with evaluators saying, that she “made a positive impact and clear effort to build relationships with all students in the class and service their academic needs as they arise.”

Walsh Played Lacrosse in College

A 2013 athletic profile indicated that Jennifer Walsh played lacrosse for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The lacrosse bio for Jennifer Walsh indicates she was a good athlete: “Four-year varsity starter at goalkeeper … named to second-team LAX-Under Armour All-America Long Island Lacrosse team junior season … led team to National Lacrosse Tournament Divisional championships in 2007, 2008, and 2009 … earned All-County honors senior season, All-League honors junior season, and All-Tournament honors freshman and senior years … helped lead team to Suffolk County Championship in 2007 … named a Scholar Athlete all four years … earned Academic All-American honors senior season.”

She was majoring in secondary education and was listed as having one sibling.

