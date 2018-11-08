Borderline Bar Mass Shooting: Multiple Victims Reported at Thousand Oaks Restaurant

Police have responded to reports of a “mass shooting” with multiple victims at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene early Thursday morning, according to police scanner dispatches and witness reports. It was not immediately clear how many people were shot. Authorities have not said if a suspect is in custody or at large.

The Ventura County Fire Department has confirmed that emergency responders are at the scene of an active shooting. “Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in (Thousand Oaks). Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested,” the department’s public information officer tweeted early Thursday.

A witness told KABC-TV that the gunman entered the bar and threw a smoke grenade before opening fire. The witness told the news station he saw a security guard get shot before the witness ran away from the shooting. You can watch live coverage from the news station here.

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

The shooting was first reported just before 11:30 a.m. local time at the restaurant located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive in Thousand Oaks. The bar was hosting its weekly “College Country Night” when the gunfire broke out. The Ventura County Star reports there were multiple victims at the scene.

According to the Ventura County Dispatch website, a mass casualty response was sent to the scene. The country music-themed bar is located near the 101 Freeway off Moorpark Road. The college night begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. every Wednesday, according to the bar’s website.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is made available.