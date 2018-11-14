Camp Fire Victims: The Names & Photos of Those Tragically Lost in in the California Fire

The Camp Fire has now become the deadliest fire in California's history. The number of deaths from the fire now stands at 42, and officials are concerned that this number may grow. Search teams are seeking survivors in Paradise, a town that was practically destroyed by the fire, and other areas. More than 200 people are still missing, The New York Times reported. This gallery is a tribute to the victims who have been named in the Camp Fire in California. We will continue to update this story as more names are released.

There is still a long way to go in completely containing the Camp Fire. So far, the fire has grown to 125,000 acres and it is 30 percent contained. CAL FIRE has produced an online interactive evacuation map for citizens to view. Click to see the MAP here. CAL FIRE has also produced an online public viewer structure map. Click to see the MAP here.

The Camp Fire continues to rage east of Chico and isn't over yet. It is the most destructive wildfire in California history. Winds have been gusting up to 85 mph in San Diego, and that combined with a red flag warning have left conditions still favorable for fire growth in some parts of the state.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. It's not known if the fire was caused by human activity, accidents, or natural causes like lightning. In the recent past, some California fires have been caused by human activity. For example, just this past July, Brandon McGlover was arrested on suspicion of starting not one but multiple fires in California, including the Cranston Fire. Witnesses reported that they saw a man in his vehicle stopping and starting fires along the road. Then in August, Forrest Gordon Clark was arrested in connection with the Holy Fire. He reportedly sent an email warning that the place would burn. But we don't know what the cause is for this horrific blaze that nearly wiped out Paradise.

This heartbreaking Camp Fire tragedy has unfolded in just a matter of days, and even after the fire has cleared, many people will need help as they seek to get their lives back in order. If you would like to help fire victims, North Valley Community Foundation in Chico is raising money for shelters. The Enloe Medical Center in Chico also is seeking money for caregivers who lost their homes. You can also donate to the United Way of Northern California, whose relief fund will be giving emergency cash grants. To donate text BUTTEFIRE to 91999. You can also donate to the Humane Society of Ventura County and the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to help with pets who were hurt or lost during the fire. You can donate to victims through GoFundMe.

You can read about each of the victims currently identified and see their photos, when available, in the list below:

Andrew Burt & Ernie Foss

Jesus "Zeus" Fernandez

Joy Porter, Dennis Clark, Gordy Dise

Carl Wiley, Ellen Walker

Lolene Rios