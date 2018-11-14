Geisha Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Geisha Williams is the CEO and president of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E Corporation). Williams is a Cuban-born immigrant who made history becoming the first Latina CEO of a Fortune 500 company. PG&E was sued by people who lost their homes in the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, blaming the company for causing the fire, The Associated Press reports.

Though it’s unclear how the fire began, the lawsuit accuses PG&E of failing to maintain and inspect its infrastructure and power lines. The suit alleges that the fire is the “direct and legal result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and/or unlawfulness” by PG&E.

Betsy Ann Cowley called the company the day of the fire because the wires by her property was sparking, The AP reported.

PG&E told state officials last week that they had issues with a power line before the fire. Williams told the Chico Enterprise-Record Tuesday that the company had a power outage about 15 minutes before the fire was reported. An aerial inspection later found that a transmission tower on the line was damaged.

“We don’t know what the cause of the fire is,” Williams told the outlet, which noted that firefighter radio transmissions revealed that downed PG&E power lines and high winds may have contributed the fire.

“It’s too soon to tell,” Williams said. “We haven’t had access to the site yet. Employees have not seen the site.”

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told the Enterprise-Record that his office has asked Cal Fire to preserve any potential evidence of a possible criminal investigation.

1. Geisha Williams is The First Latina CEO of a Fortune 500 Company

Williams and her parents came to the United States from Cuba in 1967, CNN reported. Her father had been a political prisoner in the country and the family escaped as refugees to Minnesota when she was five years old. After toiling for years in factories and restaurants, the family saved up enough to buy their own grocery store in New Jersey and later added a second location in Florida.

“My parents really are the embodiment of the American Dream. My dad worked several jobs at a time, my mom did piece work at home. Just to sort of make a living for me,” Williams told CNN.

Williams became the first person in her family to graduate from college, earning an engineering degree from the University of Miami. While at school, she got a summer job at Florida Power & Light where she ended up working for nearly 25 years. After starting out in an entry level job, she worked her way up to a vice president position before moving to PG&E.

Williams joined PG&E in 2007 as Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery and in 2011 was named Executive Vice President of Electric Operations. In 2015, she was named the company’s President of Electric Operations and, in March 2017, she became the CEO and President of the $30 billion company, which CNN reports has 20,000 employees and services 16 million people in California.

2. Geisha Williams Leading PG&E Effort to Restore Power

Among the thousands displaced by the Camp Fire are dozens of PG&E employees who have lost their homes. “This is an unprecedented moment in history, not only for the company but for California. The PG&E family is devastated by the disaster,” Williams told the Chico Enterprise-Record.

Williams said that the company has set up an emergency operation center to work to restore power, an enormous job given the size of the fire. “Immediate restoration may not be possible. It may take longer to rebuild the system,” she said.

Williams said PG&E’s “goal is to support the community every step of the way.”

“We are in an unprecedented time. It’s bigger than PG&E,” she added.

3. Geisha Williams Vowed to Fight Policy That Holds Utilities Responsible for Damage

The fire began on November 8. Just days earlier on November 5, Williams told shareholders that she would lobby to change the state policy of “inverse condemnation,” which holds utility companies responsible for damage caused by their equipment even if there was no intentional wrongdoing.

That effort is not likely to go far with investigators looking at PG&E’s malfunction as a possible cause of the fire. NBC News reports that the company may face “massive lawsuits” if it is found to be responsible. The company is already the subject of about 200 lawsuits stemming from deadly fires that ravaged the state last year. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that PG&E equipment was responsible for starting at least 16 fires last year and could hold the company liable for an estimated $15 billion in damages.

PG&E stock fell 21 percent after the equipment malfunction was reported, according to CNBC.

“While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility’s equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage,” the company said in a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission. That would “have a material impact on PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows.”

The stock plunge wiped out $3.7 billion in market value.

4. Camp Fire is The Deadliest & Most Destructive in California History

The death toll from the fire rose to 48 Wednesday, CNN reported, with more than 100 people still missing. Officials have asked for the National Guard to assist with the search for remains.

The vast majority of the more than 100 people missing in the fire are senior citizens, CNN reported. Most of the 103 people missing are from the town of Paradise, which had a population of 27,000 before it was completely destroyed by the fire. More than 25 percent of the town’s population were seniors. At least 73 people missing are over 65 years old.

“I want to tell you, though, this is a very, very difficult process,” Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea told reporters Tuesday. “There’s certainly the unfortunate possibility that even after we search an area, once we get people back in there, it’s possible that human remains can be found.”

The fire is already the deadliest in state history. Previously, the deadliest fire was the 1933 Griffith Park Fire, which killed 29 people.

The Camp Fire is also the most destructive in state history, destroying more than 8,800 structures and threatening more than 15,000 others as it continues to burn. Previously, the most destructive fire was the Tubbs Fire in October of last year, which destroyed 5,636 structures.

The damage is estimated at more than $80 billion and may surpass $150 to $200 billion by next week with heavy winds and little rain expected in the coming days. The fire is about 35 percent contained.

5. Firefighters Battle More Fires Across California

Even as the Camp Fire in Northern California continues to rage, firefighters are battling two other fires in the Southern part of the state. The Woolsey Fire has killed at least two people in Malibu and has burned through more than 97,000 acres, destroying nearly 500 structures. According to CNN, the fire was 47 percent contained by Wednesday.

Firefighters are also battling the Hill Fire, which is 94 percent contained after burning through more than 4,500 acres.

CNN reports that a new blaze, the Sierra Fire, has broke out in San Bernardino County, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles. The fire has burned through 147 acres but no evacuations have been ordered.

