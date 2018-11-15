Louis Klemp: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Louis Klemp is a county commissioner in Leavenworth, Kansas who came under fire for referring to the “master race” while speaking with an African-American city planner at a board meeting, The Kansas City Star reported.

Triveece Penelton, who works as a city planner for the architecture firm Vireo, was giving a presentation on an upcoming development when Klemp criticized the plan.

“I don’t want you to feel like I’m picking on you. Because we are part of the master race,” Klemp told Penelton. “You have a gap in your teeth you’re the master race, don’t ever forget that.”

Klemp later claimed the comment was meant as a joke.

The bizarre comment drew backlash and calls for Klemp to resign.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Commissioner Calls for Louis Klemp to Resign

Fellow Leavenworth County commissioner Bob Holland called on Klemp to resign after the meeting in an interview with KCTV.

“What’s this master race?” Holland said Wednesday. “None of us are a master race. We are all Americans, we are all human beings. I think he is a racist. I do. I think he owes an apology to that woman. I think he owes an apology to the whole commission. And the county.”

“I’m ashamed of one of our commissioners and what he has done. We shouldn’t be labeled as Leavenworth County, the racist county. That’s the way I feel we are being labeled,” he added.

The Leavenworth Times reported that Klemp and Holland have had a long-running feud on the commission. According to the report, Holland banned Klemp from speaking during the public comment portions of board meetings over an incident with another commissioner, Dennis Bixby.

2. Louis Klemp Previously Made Controversial Remarks at Another Meeting

In a December 2017 meeting, Klemp sparked outrage when he went on a weird tangent while discussing which historical figures deserve to be honored with holidays, KSHB reported.

While discussing the upcoming county holiday schedule, Klemp said, “Not everybody does them all, because we have Robert E. Lee, who, God, Robert E. Lee, wonderful part of history.”

Lee was the commander of the Confederate States Army.

Klemp added that Abraham Lincoln’s was not realized because the Confederacy did not win.

“We’ll never know how great his importance was because the other side didn’t win, which is all good,” he said. “I guess.”

“It bothers me that if we’re going to have Martin Luther King Day, why don’t we have a George Washington? I think George was a pretty important guy,” he added at another point in the rant.

Klemp also discussed his great-great-grandfather owning a slave and asked if Oprah Winfrey would be given her own holiday.

Holland said at the time that Klemp had “embarrassed” the county with his remarks.

“Mr. Klemp certainly embarrassed Leavenworth County to the extreme,” Holland said. “I just believe that he embarrassed himself, his family and our Leavenworth County taxpayers.”

“I found after reviewing my recent comments, I found them disappointing and lacking in clarity,” Klemp later told KSHB.

3. Louis Klemp Was Not Elected to His Position

Klemp previously served on the commission between 1978 and 1982 and again from 1992 to 1996. He was appointed by a Republican committee to replace Commissioner Clyde Graeber after his resignation in October 2017, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Because Graeber was a Republican, the party’s precinct committee selected the replacement. Graeber resigned because of health reasons.

Klemp will have to leave the commission after voters selected a replacement to serve the remaining two years of Graeber’s four-year term. Klemp did not run in the election.

4. Triveece Penelton is An Experienced City Planner

Penelton, who Klemp directed his remarks toward, is a University of Kansas graduate who has more than 16 years experience as a city planner, The Kansas City Star reported.

“Triveece is a city planner and public involvement innovator. She’s also the creator of the Digicate® software application for community engagement,” her LinkedIn profile says. “Triveece works with community organizations and government agencies at the state, regional, county, and local levels. Her projects require intensive public engagement, education, information sharing, messaging, and branding. Triveece’s strengths lie in developing and executing communication and planning processes that use creative and innovative tools to strategically bring groups of stakeholders together to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead of them.”

5. Louis Klemp’s Comment Drew Condemnation Nationwide



The small town story quickly turned into a nationwide outrage after video of the remarks went viral.

“This is disgusting. Anyone that proclaims they are part of a “master race” is unconscionable racist and should not have any public platform to spew his ignorance & hate,” one user wrote.

“If Leavenworth County ‘doesn’t want to be labeled a racist county’ as it claims then get rid of the mouth breathing racist Louis Klemp and anyone else who is corrupting the integrity of your local government and the people for whom you represent,” another user added. “#IwillNot be governed by racist.”

