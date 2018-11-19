Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Racketeering Firearms Charges

Brooklyn rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine is in federal custody and among four people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested Sunday night by ATF agents in New York City along with ex-manager, Shottie.

Ironic, because the rapper announced that he fired his management last week!

6ix9ine’s Day69: Graduation Day has been buzzing since its February release. His single, “Fefe” with Nicki Minaj was No. 3 on pop charts. “Stoopid,” his other single featuring Bobby Shmurda has also had buzz.

6ix9ine also has had a series of run-ins with law enforcement and has publicly identified himself as a member of a violent New York gang, 9 Trey Bloods.

The 22-year-old recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop.

Additionally, the judge who gave him probation in a child sex case had warned him to keep his nose clean … or he’d be going straight to prison.