What Time Will the New York Election Results Come In, Including Ocasio-Cortez vs. Pappas?

People across the nation have been watching the Anthony Pappas vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign, and it finally ends today with November 6, 2018 general election. What time can you expect to see results in New York, including the results of the Pappas vs. Ocasio-Cortez race? Read on for details.

Results and projections won’t start coming in until after the polls close. At that time, news networks typically make projections as soon as they have enough information to see the direction of the race. But the official results won’t be announced until hours after the polls close in Texas.

All polls in New York open at 6 a.m. Eastern and close by 9 p.m. Eastern, ABC 7 reported. Early election results, meanwhile, could start being released as early as 9 p.m. Eastern right after the first polls close, and this includes early results for the Pappas vs. Ocasio-Cortez election for the 14th congressional district. But results will continue to be updated over time and it could be a few hours before we find out exactly how the election turns out.

Ocasio-Cortez’s primary win was a big upset and a huge motivator for “Berniecrat” progressives in other races. Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat) and Anthony Pappas (Republican) are also running against Elizabeth Perri. Despite the national attention that Ocasio-Cortez received, the race hasn’t been featured much in polls, and can’t be seen anywhere on Real Clear Politics’ page of political surveys. But many are predicting her win this time will be easy, Lifegate reported. Her rival, Pappas, doesn’t have a Twitter account and is running as a Republican in a strongly Democratic area. Open Secrets reports that Ocasio-Cortez has raised $1.827 million, compared to Pappas’ $1,935. Democrat Joseph Crowley represented the district since 2013.

The Seattle Times reported in July that Pappas, a St. John’s University professor, said he knew he had little chance of beating Ocasio-Cortez, but is grateful for the attention his campaign is getting, which focuses on reforming the judiciary.

If Ocasio-Cortez is elected, she’ll be the youngest woman elected to Congress.