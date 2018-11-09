Zuma Beach & the Malibu Woolsey Fire: Photos Show Fire’s Strength & Reach

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed dozens of homes in Malibu after the entire city was evacuated as the fire approached. The fire has also caused power to be lost in Malibu. An evacuation station was set up at Zuma Beach for large animals, and many people have taken shelter there. The photos and videos from Zuma Beach are astounding. Zuma Beach is a popular beach along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Here are photos that show the Woolsey Fire and some of the damage.

The fire began on Thursday in Simi Valley and quicky exploded in size, heading into Calabasas and Malibu on Friday. Meanwhile, the Hill Fire has also been doing damage in Ventura County, and the Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise.

Here is a video of a helicopter flying over Zuma Beach.

Ventura County chopper at Zuma Beach #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/p5QBGL5xU4 — Ben Poston (@bposton) November 9, 2018

Horses evacuated from the fire are roaming Zuma Beach. An animal shelter was set up in the Zuma Beach parking lot.

I’ve been going to #ZumaBeach my whole life and have never seen horses roaming the beach. They’ve been evacuated from fire. There’s a lot of animals at #Zuma parking lot, their owners watching helplessly as flames have reached #PCH @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/eo11qPu2sl — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) November 9, 2018

Evacuees and their animals can do nothing but watch as flames reach PCH.

The scene from #ZumaBeach is heartbreaking as flames have reached PCH, evacuees and their animals watch from the parking lot. At 1pm, #PCH was dark, covered by smoke. Dangerous situation unfolding for residents and fire fighters #VIDEO @ABC7 #Zuma pic.twitter.com/CiJTcRGqDA — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) November 9, 2018

The flames at Zuma Beach are so thick that you can barely see the water.

Can hardly see the water at Zuma Beach. Dozens of people sheltering here #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/ZP9weiWCx3 — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) November 9, 2018

A startling photo of Zuma Beach:

#ZumaBeach recent photo from a friend. Flames pumping all throughout Malibu so many homes destroyed #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/xaxSMy6eBy — Mary Diamond (@marykdiamond) November 9, 2018

And another photo:

Photos of #Malibu at #ZumaBeach and Trancas from about an hour ago, from a friend)

Please pray! Good people are at risk of losing their homes, everything they’ve worked so hard for.

Animals are in danger, especially horses that owners aren’t able to evacuate. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/HTKKyq6d2Y — Marianne Barnard (M) (@Marianne_M_B) November 9, 2018

Here you can see an Arabian horse waiting in the Zuma Beach parking lot, in a photo shared on Instagram by Ted Soqui Photography.

Here you can see LA County Fire air drop helicopters touching down at the Zuma Beach Landing Zone. The Zuma Beach parking lots aren’t just an evacuation site for large animals, but also a staging area for firefighting crews.

@lacofireairops touching down at our Zuma Beach Landing Zone. Currently the Zuma Beach parking lots are being used as a staging area for Fire Apparatus as well as an evacuation site for Large Animals. Remember to heed the warnings of all emergency personnel in the area. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/IjWqlSnNlG — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 9, 2018

And here is another Zuma Beach photo:

The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. The Woolsey Fire has grown rapidly because of strong winds in Santa Ana. The winds only died down for about 30 minutes early this morning and then picked up again, 10 News reported. So far, more than 75,000 homes in Malibu and Ventura County are under evacuation orders for the 14,000-acre fire. At least 30,000 homes and structures are threatened.

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region as of 12:30 p.m. Pacific:

All of the city of Malibu (Google)

(Google) Areas in the Malibu region south of the 101 Freeway, from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, and southward to the ocean (Google)

Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.

The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)

Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)

Evacuations in Ventura County include:

Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Evacuations in LA County include:

The entire Hidden Hills community. LA County Sheriff’s Department is asking them to evacuate immediately via Valley Circle Blvd. towards Chatsworth.

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO)

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Hansen Dam is accepting large animals in Lake View Terrace, California.

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – is accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258