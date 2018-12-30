Amber Rose Rocco: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“Racism is alive and here right where we live,” wrote Emora Roberson about her and her family’s terrifying Christmas Eve encounter with Amber Rose Rocco in a store parking lot in a small Oregon town.

“This woman got mad cuz we ‘parked crooked’ and starting callin us ni**ers, spit on my boyfriend, and slapped him in the face. She slammed the door on my foot and was acting way outta pocket. This racist shit gotta go. Omm fuck people like this.”

Days after the incident, part of which was recorded by Roberson, Rocco was behind bars.

1. Rocco, 39, Was Angry About the Family’s ‘Crooked’ Parking Job. She Spit, Slapped, & Spewed Racist Epithets

Roberson, her boyfriend, Keysuan Goodyear, and their baby were passengers in a vehicle in a shopping plaza in McMinnville, Oregon. They’d just pulled up next to a pickup truck. Amber Rocco was the driver of the truck. Roberson’s aunt was also in the car they were in though it’s not clear if she was the driver.

According to Roberson and the video footage, Rocco goes berserk, shouting racial slurs at the family. Roberson told local media that, with her 15-month-old daughter asleep in the car, Rocco began to threaten her and her boyfriend, both of whom are black. She allegedly slapped and spat on Goodyear and then, threatened to stab the couple.

2. Rocco Can Be Seen Wielding a Knife & Threatening the Couple

Roberson, 29, told The Oregonian/OregonLive Rocco “pulled out a knife when Goodyear confronted her about her behavior.”

Roberson can be heard telling Goodyear that it’s “not worth” staying and confronting the woman adding, “we’re in a white-ass town,” meaning it could be dangerous for the family.

She told the paper they drove away with her child “crying her head off.”

Police posted that they were investigating.

“Possible Intimidation Crime Investigation,” McMinnville Police wrote. It was 2:30 in the afternoon on Christmas Eve. “Police officers were dispatched to a disturbance …(i)nitial reports indicated a disturbance between the occupants of two vehicles. When officers arrived in the area neither party had remained on scene and officers were unable to locate either vehicle.”

The day after Christmas, on Dec. 26, police spoke with Roberson who showed them the video she had taken of the incident.

“The police department also received information from several other uninvolved parties about the video, which had been posted on social media,” the police department wrote, adding, “The McMinnville Police Department takes all crimes seriously and particularly any crime that appears to have racial tones as this one does …”

Two days later, police arrested Rocco.

3. Rocco is Facing 8 Charges Including Felony Intimidation. She’s Being Held on $45,000 Bail

According to jail records, Rocco was arrested on Dec. 28 and booked on a harassment charge on Dec. 29. The incident occurred on Dec. 24. According to court records, Rocco faces two counts of felony first-degree intimidation, two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of misdemeanor menacing, and two counts of misdemeanor harassment.

Police and jail records show she’s being held on $55,000 bail.

4. On Facebook, Some Applauded Roberson & Goodyear For Their Restraint Even if Rocco ‘Deserved a Beat-down’

Roberson’s video of the incident with Rocco, which she posted to Facebook, has been viewed more than a million times, and has tens of thousands of comments. Most people observed that they would not have been able to contain themselves in the face of the assault. But many said that Roberson and Goodyear did the right thing. Especially with a child in the car.

At the very least, many said, Rocco “deserved a beat-down.”

“I see everyone hollering “knock her ass out” so she can go to jail-and her boyfriend? The first thing the police will say is verbal assault is not the same as physical assault. With the video they have her on tape spewing hate speech and being physical aggressive. They reacted as they should have. Our Culture always wants to react with violence towards the aggressor, throwing ourselves under the bus also,” one person posted on Roberson’s Facebook video.

NSFW Meet 39-year-old Amber Rocco. Thanks to this video, she was arrested for her knife wielding & racist tirade against a Black couple on Christmas Eve, in McMinnville, Oregon POC & White Allies: Record Everything#WhereWasSheRadicalized? pic.twitter.com/qbJ43Z71ES — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) December 29, 2018

Goodyear told local media that, “At the end of the day, I want her to know what she was doing was unacceptable. It’s not good for the next generation; we have to stop this now.”

5. Goodyear & Roberson Said They Hope Rocco Has a Mental Health Evaluation & Would Like to Help ‘Educate’ Her

Goodyear and Roberson told local media station KTXS that they hope the woman who threatened them is held accountable, but also is psychologically evaluated.

The couple told local media that they want Rocco “to receive a mental health evaluation …” and an “education.”

“I’d like to talk to her one on one. I would ask her if she would want a hug or something. She don’t even know who I am,” Goodyear was quoted as saying.