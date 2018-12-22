Is Mail Delivered Today, Dec. 22, During the Government Shutdown?

In the midst of what is likely the busiest holiday week of the year for many people, you might be wondering whether mail is still being delivered during the partial government shutdown.

Regardless of how long the government shutdown lasts for, you shouldn’t have any problems with your mail services at any point. According to Vox, the Post Office will continue to run as usual throughout the shutdown, because it’s sourced by an independent source of revenue, and therefore isn’t impacted by the annual appropriations process.

What’s more, mail will be delivered on Saturday and Sunday, in the days leading up to Christmas, per a statement released by the USPS.

Here’s what you need to know about how the United States Postal Service is preparing for its busiest week of the year:

The USPS Has Not Acknowledged the Government Shutdown Yet, But Confirmed Its Holiday Schedule

12:00am. The partial government shutdown has officially begun. pic.twitter.com/iK48HFDZQA — Liz Stark (@stark_talk) December 22, 2018

The United States Postal Service has not acknowledged the government shutdown, likely because it’s not affected by it. However, on December 17, the USPS released a statement acknowledging how it was preparing for its busiest week of the year.

The statement read in part,

“This week is expected to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the Postal Service. The agency expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of mail, which includes packages, this week alone. In the two weeks leading up to Christmas, Dec. 10-23, the Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages each week. Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering nearly 15 billion total pieces of mail and more than 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day — for a total of nearly 16 billion joyful mail and package deliveries this holiday season.”

And yes, the USPS delivers mail on Saturdays, and will be expanding its Sunday deliveries for Sunday, December 22 — not because of the shutdown, but in anticipation of the high volume of deliveries needed on the last days before Christmas.

Here’s Who Will Be Affected by the Partial Government Shutdown

Your Veteran Health Indiana will continue its operations through the holidays. VA is not affected in the event of a partial government shutdown. Feel free to call your VAMC at (317) 554-0000. We stand ready to provide all the VA benefits and services our Veterans have earned. pic.twitter.com/5tY1oi3saE — VAIndianapolis (@VAIndianapolis) December 21, 2018

Here are the federal departments that will be shut down if the government shutdown takes place:

Department of the Treasury

Department of Agriculture

Homeland Security Department

Department of the Interior

Department of State

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Transportation

Department of Commerce

Department of Justice

According to CNBC, around 420,000 federal workers at agencies including the FBI, TSA, DEA, and Department of Homeland Security will continue to work without a regular paycheck, and might be without a paycheck for weeks, depending on how long the shutdown could take.

What’s more, CNBC notes that an additional approximate 380,000 federal workers would be placed on temporary leave without receiving pay, including many workers for NASA and the Department of Commerce. Included in that list of employees would be those who work for the Forest and National Park services, those who work for the IRS, and those who work for Housing and Urban Development.

How Long Will the 2018 Government Shut Down Last for?

President Trump was supposed to head to Mar-a-Lago tomorrow afternoon for his holiday vacation. No departure on the schedule though as a partial government shutdown becomes widely expected in Washington. pic.twitter.com/HO16QBPRDp — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 21, 2018

As of midnight on Saturday, December 22, funding for approximately a quarter of the federal government expired, per CNN.

There is no law that mandates the limit of a government shutdown. What’s more, POTUS tweeted early in the morning on Friday, December 21, that the shutdown could take a “very long time,” if Democratic Senators don’t vote for a bill that includes border wall funding.

He wrote, “The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!”

Trump then doubled down on this claim, telling reporters on Friday afternoon, per CNN, “It’s really the Democrat shutdown, because we’ve done our thing. Now it’s up to the Democrats as to whether we have a shutdown tonight. I hope we don’t, but we’re totally prepared for a very long shutdown.”