Katrina Danforth aka Lynn Pleasant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katrina Danforth, a porn star who goes by the moniker Lynn Pleasant, has been indicted on murder-for-hire charges. The victim was unharmed in the plot. Danforth, 31, was arrested on the morning of December 19 at Spokane International Airport after being accused of hiring someone to kill a person. Documents in the case say that Danforth was indicted on December 18 in the U.S. District Court in Idaho.

The documents say that is accused of “using interstate commerce in the commission of murder for hire.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Intended Victim Has Been Named as ‘R.H.’

Prosecutors say that Danforth used a phone on four occasions, between October 20 and November 10 and the mail on another in attempt to get a hitman to kill someone identified as R.H. for pay, according to documents in the case. The intended target lives in Idaho. During her appearance in court, Danforth said that she could not afford a lawyer. If convicted, Danforth could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count. Danforth has no prior felony convictions.

In court, prosecutors argued that Danforth should be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service as there is a “serious risk of flight and danger to the community.”

2. Danforth Said in an Interview After Her Arrest that She Didn’t Know Why She Had Been Arrested

Speaking to KHQ shortly after her arrest, Danforth said that she did not know why she had been arrested by U.S. Marshals. Danforth was returning from a vacation in Hawaii when she was picked up by authorities. Danforth told the NBC Affiliate, “I don’t really know, precisely… Really early in the morning, I was mainly just tired from my flight, then shocked, but I didn’t want to freak out.” Danforth had been Hawaii for eight days. Danforth added that she thought people should “stand-by” regarding her case. She said, “I would just say more, stand-by, and see what happens, not see what happens cause that sounds terrible… but not necessarily follow along with me, but follow along with me and see how it goes.” Online records show that Danforth was booked into Spokane County Jail at 2:25 a.m. on December 19.

3. Danforth’s Twitter Account Says She Was Last Available for Phone Sex on October 17

According to Danforth’s Twitter account, the account contains extremely graphic sexual content, she was last available for “phone sex” on October 17. Since then, the platform that Danforth used has closed. Danforth’s bio says that she was the 2015 winner of Best Part Time Amateur Model at the Adult Webcam Awards. A separate online profile says that Danforth is retired.

In a February 2016 tweet to a fan, Danforth said that she “not shooting porn anymore.” According to Danforth’s IMDb page, she made eight movies between 2005 and 2010. Her titles include, “Don’t Tell My Brother I F***ed His Friend,” “Interracial Pass” and “Ten Little Piggies 9.”

4. After Taking Break From Porn, Danforth Said She Had Gotten Divorced From Her ‘Jerk’ Husband & Had a Baby

Between 2007 and 2010, Danforth was taking a break from porn. Danforth said, this link contains extremely graphic sexual content, in 2010 that the break was in part because she gotten married and had a baby. Danforth said that she had divorced the man because he was a “jerk.” Although, Danforth said she was planning to get married again in the Spring of 2011. Danforth added that she was back working again in order to help pay off her wedding. Later, Danforth said her fans contact her via a P.O. Box in Ephrata, Washington.

5. Danforth Is a Native of North Dakota

According to Danforth’s Instagram page, she is a native of North Dakota. Danforth boasts a paltry 936 followers on her profile which is described as the “OFFICIAL Instagram page of PORNSTAR LYNN PLEASANT.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side