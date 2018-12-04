Margaret Molster, Marvin Bush Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marvin Bush, the son of the late President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, is married to Margaret Conway Molster, his college sweetheart, and theirs is a long-term marriage.

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush had five children together, of which Marvin was the youngest son. The Bush children are George W., Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. You can see a Bush family tree here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Marvin Bush & Margaret Molster Married in 1981

Marvin and Margaret Bush have been married for decades. According to ABC 13, they were married in 1981.

According to the book, Barbara Bush: Matriarch of Dynasty by Pamela Kilian, Marvin Bush went to college at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and that’s where he met Margaret Molster, who was also a student there.

“I was fairly young, twenty-four, and I wanted to feel comfortable and get some reassurance with what I was planning to do,” the book quotes him as saying, explaining that he asked his parents for advice. “They said I’d better marry Margaret because the chances were slim I’d find someone as special again. That turned out to be excellent advice.”

According to her bio on Maine Health, Margaret Bush “was born and raised in Richmond, Va., where she attended St. Catherine’s School and the University of Virginia. She met her future husband, Marvin, at the university and they were married after graduation in 1981. Bush spent 13 years as a teacher, the first at The Park School in Brookline, Mass., then 12 years in Alexandria, Va.”

Marvin Bush is “co-founder and a managing partner of Winston Partners, a Virginia-based investment firm, and principal at the George W. Bush Presidential Library,” the news site reports.

2. Margaret Bush Turned to Adoption Due to Ovarian Cancer

To Ashley and Marshall Bush, former Pres. George H.W. Bush was a lovable, joke-cracking granddad who attended their school plays and even had a cameo in one of their high school musicals. https://t.co/YPf42dtv03 pic.twitter.com/xkdfvgtbhA — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

Marvin Bush and his wife Margaret adopted two children. You can see a photo of Margaret and Marvin Bush here. According to the Caller Times, Marvin and Margaret Bush’s children are named Charles Walker Bush and Marshall Bush.

According to the Kilian book, Margaret, a trained teacher, could not have children because she had ovarian cancer, which is why Marvin and Margaret Bush turned to adoption. That was a “childhood illness” according to the book.

Margaret is involved in charity work in the healthcare arena. “Bush’s daughter-in-law, Margaret Bush, is the wife of Marvin Bush, President Bush and Barbara Bush’s youngest son. She is a member of the Maine Medical Center Board of Trustees, carrying on the legacy of family support and involvement with the hospital,” reads a press release from Maine Health.

Their daughter Marshall Bush told Parade Magazine that both children were treated exactly the same as other Bush grandchildren. “You would never know. We have never, not for one second, been treated any differently, and that’s been pretty awesome. My grandparents have been very involved with the agency we came from, down in Fort Worth,” she told Parade.

Marshall Bush told Good Morning America, “As crazy as it sounds, it was very normal for me because when I was born he was in the vice president’s house, and then from about 3 to 7 [year old], he was in the White House. So, really to me, and again it’s completely bizarre, but the White House was just my grandfather’s house, my grandparents’ house, where they lived and where I went and hung out with them, went swimming in their pool and played with their dogs.”

3. Marvin & Margaret Bush’s Daughter Marshall Bush Was With Her Grandfather When He Died

“I know he’s back with our grandmother and with our Aunt Robin, so I’m happy he’s happy.” Former President George H.W. Bush’s granddaughters Marshall and Ashley Bush talk about their beloved grandfather pic.twitter.com/5sHeDcz7mt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018

Marshall Bush was at her grandfather’s side when he passed away, as she recounted to the Today Show.

“It was incredibly peaceful and sweet — beyond sweet. A bunch of our family and best family friends were there and everyone was touching him and holding him,” she told TODAY. “We just wanted to make sure that he knew that we loved him as much as he loved us. And making sure he wasn’t alone and he was comforted. It was just beautiful. It really was beautiful.”

Marshall Bush also told Today that she feels comforted by the fact that George H.W. Bush is now back together with Barbara Bush.

The Maine Health bio says Margaret Bush “made a career change and has become an actress on stage, in film, and on television. She also has a floral design business.”

She has served on numerous boards, “including The National Children’s Museum, Prevent Cancer Foundation, St. Catherine’s Alumnae, and Very Special Arts. For many years, Margaret has spoken on behalf of The Gladney Center, the adoption agency where her children were born. Margaret has a passion for pediatric patients and has visited and read to patients at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, named for her mother-in-law,” the Maine Health bio says.

4. Marvin & Margaret Bush Have a Son Who Served in the U.S. Military

Marvin and Margaret Conway Molster also have a son named Charles Walker Bush. He was born in 1989 and was adopted by the pair.

According to The List, Charles Walker Bush has served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Parade Magazine reported in 2012 that Charles Walker Bush was in the U.S. Marines.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he offered tribute to his grandfather on a previous birthday, the site reports, writing, “Happy 91st Birthday…If I can grow up to be even half the man that he is, then I’ll have done it right.”

Charles Walker Bush was also accused of sharing a controversial post on Instagram that read “Just to p*** the snowflakes off. Have fun trying to take them. #assaultisaverbnotanadjective #ar15 #marchforourlives.” The post included a picture of automatic rifles.

He was a pallbearer for his grandmother.

5. Marvin & Margaret Bush Live in Luxury Homes But Try to Stay Low Key

Marvin Bush has explained that he and his wife prefer to stay off the radar. He told the Baltimore Sun, “We don’t want to be socialites. We just want to live a normal life.”

He added to the newspaper, “I would never run for political office. I don’t have the patience for it that my father does . . . I also know the effect it has on your family.”

Margaret and Marvin Bush have made several moves over recent years and live in luxury digs.

According to Curbed DC, they “were living in a $2.5M three-bedroom condo for the past two years in one of Arlington’s most expensive apartment buildings but last November they closed on a 3 bed, 4.5 bath for $3.8M.”

The site describes that house as having a private elevator and two walk-in closets in the master bedroom. A 2010 article in The Washington Post had said the Marvin Bush family wanted to downsize and they also have a house in Florida. “George W. Bush’s low-profile baby brother and his wife just listed their Beaux-Arts Colonial (four bedrooms, five baths, sunroom, guesthouse) in Alexandria near Belle Haven Country Club,” that article reported of the couple’s first move.