Pastor John Gray Used Bible Verses to Explain Why He Bought His Wife a $200,000 Lamborghini

Pastor John Gray is an associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. He and his wife have their own show on the Oprah Winfrey network, and Gray has just signed his second book deal.

In other words, Gray is not a poor man. That’s what the 45 year old pastor tried to explain during a Facebook live post he made, after he got lambasted for buying his wife a Lamborghini. You can watch Gray’s Facebook Live post here.

Gray’s critics were worried about the “optics” of the gift, with many suggesting that it would look bad to have a Christian leader shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars on a luxury car. But Gray shrugged off their criticism, saying that he didn’t use a penny of church funds on the Lamborghini. (“May God take my life on this feed if I did,” he added.) He also said that he didn’t buy the gift as a pastor — he bought it “as a man,” looking to make his wife happy.

“I’m 45. I’m supposed to wait ‘til I’m 70 to live my best life? My best life is seeing my wife happy. It’s not like I’m sitting up trying to do something for me. I want my wife to be happy and every man should be able to do whatever is in his ability to do,” he said.

Pastor Gray Cited the Book of Ephesians to Explain Why He Had to Make His Wife Happy

During a long Facebook Live post, Gray quoted Bible verses from the Book of Ephesians to explain why he spent $200,000 on a Lamborghini for his wife, Aventer. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on December 11. You can watch Gray’s talk, explaining his purchase, right here.

Gray talked about the importance of a “good marriage,” explaining that he had never seen a succesful marriage when he was a boy growing up. And he said that, since he had never seen a happy marriage, he used to worry that he’d never be able to be a good husband. He mentioned men in his family who had abandoned their wives and family, leaving the women alone to raise their children. “I grew up with those stories,” he said. “I grew up seeing physical abuse, seeing domestic violence.” Gray talked about seeing men in his family abusing drugs and threatening their families with wives. “I swore to God I’d never perpetuate that,” he said. “I swore I’d be more.”

Gray turned to the importance of being a good husband, taking a verse from Ephesians. He said, “Here’s the truth, husbands love your wives like Christ loves the Church. Even giving himself a ransom. That means give everything. Sow everything. Give the best of everything. And that’s where I’m at,” Gray said.