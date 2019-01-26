Cynthia Watson: A Tribute to the Sebring Shooting Victim

The slaying of five women, all innocent victims, allegedly by 21-year-old Zephen Xaver at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida has left five families, and countless friends, co-workers, neighbors, and strangers grieving the senseless murders.

Shot and killed were Marisol Lopez, a mother of two, mother of three Jessica Montague, Ana Piñon-Williams who has seven children, Debra Cook, a grandmother, and newlywed Cynthia Watson.

The women who ranged in age from 31 to 65, were all shot and killed lying face down.

Xaver has been charged with five counts of premeditated murder.

Some say the motive is unknown and the killing random. But the victims were all women killed in an execution fashion and all save Watson were bank employees. Many say it’s anything but random.

Here’s what you need to know about Cynthia Watson:

Cynthia Watson, Cindy to Those Who Knew Her, Was a Newlywed

Cynthia Watson, 65, was a newlywed. Just a few weeks ago, she married Tony Watson after five years together.

They lived in Venus with their Shih Tzus, and a few farm animals including chickens and goats.

The couple had recently remodeled their kitchen, according to her Facebook.

Watson’s ‘Bestest’ Friend Recalled Her as ‘The First Real True Friend I Ever Had’

Watson had lots of friends, but her ‘bestest” was Marilyn Martin.

Martin told local media that Watson was “the first real true friend I ever had. She was one of those people who would do anything for anybody.”

Martin said she and Watson would go antiquing at flea markets and hunt for other items, like jewelry, to repurpose and restore. Watson was a jewelry-maker, Martin told local media.

And Cindy was an animal lover, Martin said. But her true love was her new husband.