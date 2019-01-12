Jake Patterson, Jayme Closs Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old Gordon, Wisconsin man accused of abducting teenager Jayme Closs, is an enigma: A quiet former high school quiz bowl team member who wasn’t holding a job, didn’t have a visible social media presence, didn’t have an obvious strong link to the Closs family, didn’t have a criminal history, and lived in a cabin in the woods.

The strongest connection between Patterson and the Closs family that authorities have released so far: The fact he worked for less than a day at Jennie-O, the Barron, Wisconsin turkey plant where Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, were veteran employees. But the Barron County sheriff says authorities have no evidence he ever met them. They also aren’t sure how he came across Jayme, and they don’t think it was through social media and don’t know if Patterson was allegedly stalking her. Jayme was discovered in a wooded area near Gordon, which is about an hour from Barron, after she fled a cabin into the arms of a dog walker, who rushed the thin and disheveled middle school student to safety.

“I went to her and she just sort of grabbed onto me and she told me who she was,” Jeanne Nutter, the dog walker, told USA Today. Inside the cabin nearby, for nearly three months, she was “locked up or hidden when this person had to leave,” Jayme told a neighbor who spoke to The Today Show.

Jayme’s aunt shared this photo of Jayme, the aunt, and Jayme’s dog after their reunion.

The Barron County Sheriff released the suspect’s name at a morning news conference on January 11, 2019. He’s charged in the murders of Jayme’s parents – Denise and James Closs – and with kidnapping Jayme. His full name is Jake Thomas Patterson. He is from a family with longstanding ties to the Gordon area in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

It all began on October 15, 2018, when authorities received a cell phone call around 1 a.m. on a Monday. It came from the phone of Jayme’s mother but little but commotion could be heard. Responding to the humble Closs residence in tiny Barron, Wisconsin, they discovered the front door damaged and bodies of Denise and James Closs, turkey plant workers who were mercilessly shot to death, James in the doorway and Denise elsewhere in the residence. Their middle-school-aged daughter, Jayme – who ran on the cross country team and was known for her love of dancing – was gone. For 88 days, she remained so.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed on January 11, 2019 that Patterson was in custody. He revealed that Jayme was “taken against her will” and was the “only target” of the suspect, whom authorities alleged “planned his actions and took many proactive steps to hide his identity….Thank you to Jayme for having the will to survive.” Authorities added that “it appears that he concealed her from other people, such as his friends,” and the sheriff said the suspect was not previously on officials’ radar. You can see a photo of Jake with his mother and sister later in this article. Jayme’s escape was one of the most dramatic returns of a missing girl since Elizabeth Smart and the three young women held in Cleveland.

Elizabeth Smart posted a statement on Instagram that read in part, “What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I’m so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I’m praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion and as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward…What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!!”

1. Jayme Closs Ran Up to a Dog Walker in Too-Big Shoes & Patterson Is Accused of Shaving His Head to Avoid Leaving Behind Trace Evidence

The sheriff praised the “will of a kid to survive” for Jayme’s escape. The photo above is from Jake Thomas Patterson’s mother’s Facebook page in 2015. On the comment thread under it, a friend wrote, “Very nice pic!! Is Jake leaving soon?” His mother responded then, “As of now, August 17th is when he leaves,” but it wasn’t clear what she was referring to.

Although he’s left almost no online footprint and few deep impressions on those who knew him casually, Jake Patterson is accused of carefully eluding capture by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for almost three months, managing to leave behind little trail and allegedly spiriting a traumatized teen into a remote cabin while her picture was blasted across the country via heavy news media attention and an Amber Alert.

“I can tell you the suspect planned his actions and took many proactive steps to hide his identity from law enforcement and the general public,” District Attorney Brian Wright said. “Jayme was taken against her will and escaped from the residence at which she was being held in. We also don’t believe at this time the suspect had any contact with the family. We do believe that Jayme was the only target,” Sheriff Fitzgerald alleged.

In a second press conference, Sheriff Fitzgerald revealed more details: Jayme was reunited her aunt. A shotgun was recovered but will be analyzed by the state Crime Lab. Fitzgerald said a gun was also used to shoot open the door at the Closs home on the night of the incident. It was not kicked in as was previously reported in dispatch records.

According to the sheriff, Patterson is accused of taking steps to change his physical appearance, “like shaving his head not to leave hair behind. Nothing in this case shows the suspect knew anyone in the Closs home..the suspect had specific intentions to kidnap Jayme.”

The suspect was not home when Jayme escaped. “We believe the suspect was out looking for her,” the sheriff said, when authorities found him. “I know all of you are searching for the answer of why any of this happened…so are we,” said Fitzgerald. “We don’t believe there was a social media connection.” He said it wasn’t clear yet how the suspect even knew about Jayme, though, and that’s under investigation.

The sheriff said that Patterson “does have a tie to Barron County” and that turned out to be his brief employment at the turkey plant that dominates the country town’s landscape. Her murdered parents were not his goal, he repeated. He said it appears that Jayme was held in only one area but that was still being investigated.

It’s now been revealed that Patterson once worked at the Jennie-O turkey plant that also employed Jayme’s parents. According to WISN-TV, he worked at the Barron company for one day about three years ago and then quit, saying he was moving out of the area. Sheriff Fitzgerald said it didn’t appear Patterson had any contact with Jayme’s parents when he briefly worked at the turkey plant.

Fitzgerald said that the suspect had “no contact” with the Closs parents. According to the Douglas County Sheriff, Jake Patterson was taken into custody after a law enforcement officer spotted his car based on a description Jayme gave authorities after she escaped. Jake Patterson is in the Barron County Jail and is 21-years-old. Property records reviewed by Heavy show that family members have property in the area of wooded cabins where Jayme was found.

Here’s another mugshot of him:

The disappearance of Jayme coupled with the brutal murders of her parents drew a massive law enforcement and community response, with the FBI in town, to Barron. But Gordon, where Jayme was found, was not an area of focus. According to KARE 11, Jayme was found at Eau Claire Acres, “a small development about six miles east of Gordon, Wisconsin on Highway Y.” It’s a rural area clustered with cabins.

You can watch the press conference announcing Patterson’s name here:

There was only an 11-minute gap between when Jayme was located alive and the suspect was caught.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin also confirmed that she was found in the Town of Gordon, a community of 645 people, saying in a statement, “The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Barron County missing person JAYME CLOSS was located alive in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County at 4:43pm and a suspect was taken into custody at 4:54pm, also in the Town of Gordon.”

KTSP-TV reported through a source that Jayme “walked up to a woman walking her dog in Douglas County Thursday afternoon, screaming that a man had murdered her parents.” Authorities have now essentially confirmed that account.

Kristin Kasinskas, a teacher who lives nearby (and once taught Patterson in science, remembering him as quiet), told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that her neighbor walking a dog “frantically knocked” on Kasinskas’s door around 4 p.m. on January 10.

“Standing with her was a skinny, dirty girl with matted hair, wearing shoes too big for her feet,” the Star Tribune reported. “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!” the neighbor said to Kasinskas, according to the newspaper, which said that Jayme was described as quiet with emotions that were “pretty flat.” The family tried to calm her with their puppy and offered her water and food, but she didn’t take it, the newspaper reported.

The Daily Beast reported that Jeanne Nutter, the dog walker who found Jayme, owns a cabin with her husband, Forrest, in the area, and is a social worker.

“The girl just came out of the woods,” Forrest Nutter, her husband, and a retired law enforcement officer, told The Daily Beast. “She [Jeanne] kept her composure and took the girl to a safe place and called the sheriff’s department. She called and said they found Jayme and she was going to the hospital.” He added of his wife: “It was really very stressful for her and she is not up to talking about it.”

“My aunt found her running through the woods,” a Facebook user earlier claimed, adding that the family was told not to say anything until the suspect was caught. That user wrote that Jayme identified herself by her name.

Jeanne Nutter told the Star Tribune newspaper that Jayme “came up to me and said she wanted help.” She said she thought she knew who Jayme was, but then Jayme provided her name, the Star Tribune reported.

The only bar in Gordon, WI has a written message over the #JaymeCloss missing person sign: FOUND #wcco #findjayme pic.twitter.com/rx7pFqgOEt — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) January 11, 2019

A KTSP journalist gave more details of that in a live broadcast, saying that a teenage girl came running up to the dog walker, screaming for help, and saying she was in trouble. She said a man had murdered her parents. She wasn’t physically hurt. It was a rural, wildlife area. Authorities then quickly set up a perimeter in the area.

2. Jayme’s Family Didn’t Recognize the Suspect’s Name & Jake Patterson Has No Criminal History

Online records show the Patterson parents divorced in 2007 and at least one other member of the family has a felony drug dealing history in Wisconsin. At the time of the divorce, the father gave his address as S. Eau Claire Acres Circle, which is the area surrounding the cluster of cabins where Jayme was found. Jake Patterson does not have any obvious social media accounts.

“We needed a break in this case,” said Justin Tolomeo, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Division, at the press conference. “It was Jayme herself who gave us that break.”

Court records do not show a previous criminal history in Wisconsin for Jake Thomas Patterson. The sheriff confirmed that Patterson has zero criminal history in Wisconsin or elsewhere. Patterson’s mother mostly posts positive things about her family. On Facebook, she posted one photo of herself with a bow and arrow, writing, “Life is Beauty & Full!!! Do what you love; love what you do!” She also posted religious and inspirational graphics on Facebook. “Real men love a very real God…” she wrote with one post. She’s since deleted her Facebook page. One for Jake Patterson could not be found.

Patterson’s brother, whose Facebook page said he’d moved to Colorado and worked at Subway, has a criminal history for fourth-degree sexual assault and felony drug dealing, Wisconsin court records show. The Sheriff said that history is being studied after a tip came in on it. However, he said Jake Patterson is the only suspect being looked at.

Jake Patterson has now been booked into the Barron County Jail. That record gives the following information for him:

Sex: Male

Birth Year: 1997

Age: 21

Height: 6'00"

Weight: 215

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Complexion: Fair

“It’s amazing. That comes from the hope and the prayers,” the sheriff said about Jayme’s escape. “She was recognized immediately.”

Forrest Nutter, the dog walker’s husband, told Daily Beast that the suspect “is one of only a few people who live in Eau Claire Acres year-round.” The small community of Gordon is located just over an hour from Barron, the town where Jayme disappeared and where her parents were murdered. It’s a tiny community with just over 600 people located in Douglas County, the far northern reaches of the State of Wisconsin.

Another neighbor told Daily Beast that the family that associated with the suspect cabin has had run ins with law enforcement over the years. The sheriff said the suspect was arrested without incident.

One local reporter says the sheriff told him that Jayme’s family didn’t recognize the suspect’s name.

Reporter Paul Blume, of Fox 9, wrote on Twitter: “Just off phone with Sheriff. Says #JaymeCloss found near Duluth. MN area. He was overcome with emotion. Tells (me) 1 suspect in custody. But believes more people involved. Family was told suspect name. But they don’t know the guy. Press briefing tomorrow 10am in Barron #findjayme.” However, on January 11, the sheriff gave no indication of any other suspects, focusing entirely on Jake Patterson and indicating he allegedly concealed Jayme from people close to him.

Here is the full statement that the Barron County Sheriff’s Department released on the evening of January 10, 2019:

Jayme Closs has been located On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive. Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight. We are planning a press briefing approximately 10 am tomorrow at the Sheriff’s Department in Barron. We are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues. We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help. Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight.

Here’s the sheriff’s post on Facebook:

Two and a half hours before the above statement, the sheriff had written, “Jayme Closs has NOT been located-this is false news. There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Walworth Co but it is not related to Jayme Closs.” However, again, the statement about her being found alive was posted at about 8 p.m. – several hours after the false news comment. Walworth County is nowhere near Barron or Douglas Counties. It’s in the southeast part of the state.

The Douglas County Sheriff also wrote on Facebook, “I am very pleased to announce that Jayme Closs was located late this afternoon within Douglas County. I cannot release anymore details at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Great job to the members of the DGSO who helped in locating Jayme and the citizen who phoned in the information.”

Channel 58 in Milwaukee reported that about five law enforcement agencies were at the Walworth property for a day. According to Fox 6 Milwaukee, in that case, two bodies were found in a burn pit, according to sources. The supposed Walworth link to Jayme Closs was posted by the Back the Blue Facebook page, which later deleted it and revealed, “The post regarding Jayme, we were given incorrect information earlier. We knew Jayme was alive but was given wrong information on the location. The post was also posted premature by a former admin.” The Barron sheriff now says the two cases are not connected.

3. Jake Thomas Patterson Is Unemployed & Was Once Caught Siphoning Gas, Reports Allege

A few details about Jake Patterson’s background were released. For example, Sheriff Fitzgerald said the suspect was unemployed.

Neighbor Daphne Ronning told USA Today and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “Patterson’s parents moved to the home about 15 years ago and that Jake and his brother were raised there and attended Minong High School.” She told the newspaper that the parents moved to a different home but Jake Patterson and his brother stayed in their childhood residence.

“We had some problems with them when they were teenagers – we caught them siphoning gas,” Ronning said to the newspaper. “My husband talked with them and there was never anything else.” Although the brother’s Facebook page says he moved to another state, it’s not clear whether he returned. The mother’s address in the divorce case was given as Minong, which is only about 11 miles from Gordon.

Another local, Patricia Osborne, claimed to the Star Tribune that Patterson had “stolen stuff before. They’ve been in foster care.”

The Barron County sheriff has described a violent scene and said there was a shooting in the Closs house, but, for months, he declined to give many more details.

“Our deputies on scene. This is a tough scene. And they’re frustrated,” said Fitzgerald in a news conference the day after Jayme vanished. “…It’s just a different scene for us. We don’t have a suspect. We don’t have any leads right now. We’re working very diligently right now to get those leads. We’re working with other agencies.” He encouraged the public to share Jayme’s photo.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in rural western Wisconsin,” Sheriff Fitzgerald said in an October 16, 2018 news conference. “We just don’t see this thankfully.”

Jeff Closs, Jayme’s uncle, told KARE11 after she was found: “It was just unbelievable because you hear about … you’re not sure if she’s going to be found. And when you actually hear it, it’s just unbelievable. We’re all just so grateful and happy,” he said. “We thought it was going to be a different ending and we’re so happy that you know, hopefully she’s OK, we don’t really know what shape she’s in. Or you know, we don’t really know a lot, all we know is just she’s alive.”

Fitzgerald says there was a “disturbance” inside the house.

The sheriff was very open for days about how little information authorities had. Sheriff Fitzgerald reiterated in a news conference early on in the case that he wasn’t clear what happened yet: “That is the confusing part of this case. We don’t have any leads at this time on what really took place at that house,” he said, repeating several times that authorities were vexed by the case.

4. Patterson Was on His High School’s Quiz Team & Jayme’s Superintendent Praised Her Courage

Jayme Closs is a middle school student in Barron. Diane Tremblay, the superintendent, revealed at the press conference, “There is so much love and hugs in our district today. It’s just insurmountable. We want to thank Jayme for being so courageous and finding the opportunity to come back to us. What an extraordinary young lady.”

As for Jake Patterson, the superintendent of the different school district (Northwood) he once attended labeled him quiet and a good student in an interview with The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and said he was a member of the high school quiz bowl team.

The Associated Press reported that the ownership of the cabin where Jayme was held “passed to a credit union soon after the girl’s abduction.” It had been owned by Patterson’s father but he transferred the nearly $80,000 cabin to Superior Choice Credit eight days after Jayme disappeared.

On the evening of October 15, 2018, the Barron County Sheriff identified the deceased parents as James, 56 and Denise, 46. “They are husband and wife and the mother and father of Jayme, the missing 13 year old,” Sheriff Fitzgerald said in a statement that he posted to Facebook shortly after Jayme vanished.

Both James and Denise Closs worked at Jennie-O, which is a turkey plant in Barron, a town of about 3,300 people located in rural, northwestern Wisconsin. Although a quiet, country town, Barron is located in one of the areas of the state with a severe meth problem. However, authorities have given no indication that might be connected.

Barron County officials have identified the two deceased individuals as James,56 & Denise Closs, 46…parents or missing 13 year old. Both parents worked at the Jennie-O in Barron. pic.twitter.com/UR1TrrEvCC — Tajma Hall (@TajmaHallTV) October 15, 2018

The sheriff added on October 15: “I can tell you there were two victims at the residence. Gunshots were involved. I am not ready to rule how they died at this time. The deceased are the mother and father of Jayme.” On October 16, he said autopsies were still being conducted, so he couldn’t release the cause of death yet. It was later released that the parents were shot to death and were victims of homicide.

A neighbor told WISN-TV that they heard gunshots. Family members had never given up in their quest to find the missing girl, flooding social media with reminders of her.

On Facebook, Denise’s page is filled with photos of Jayme and other family members, including odes to her parents. The pictures show family-oriented activities, such as time at a pumpkin patch.

In July 2017, she wrote of Jayme, “Happy Birthday to My Daughter Jayme Closs who is Growing up to be the Sweetest and most kind Hearted Girl…Love you to the Moon And Back..Hope you Have the Best Day Ever…” Jayme responded in the thread, writing, “Thank you for Awesome Birthday Mom …and Thank you Aunt Sue for Everything. love you all…”

According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, Jayme Closs was seen at a family gathering on Sunday, October 15, 2018.

5. Jayme Closs Was Described as a Sweet Girl Who Loved Dance & Elizabeth Smart Has Praised Her Strength

Jayme Closs decribed herself on Facebook.

“I love to dance at Christine’s Dance Jazz, ice-skating, valleyball (sic), swim, Art, cross country, Track, Dance,” Jayme wrote on her Facebook page, which she filled with photos of herself with a middle school sports team and in dance outfits.

One young woman who knows best what Jayme might be going through is Elizabeth Smart. In her Instagram post on Jayme, she also wrote, “I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers! I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation. What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive. May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child. #miracleshappen #novictimblaming #hope #findingnormal #survivor #strong #brave.”

Tremblay said in a previous news conference that Jayme Closs is a “sweet girl who is a loyal friend and loves to dance” and is a member of the cross country team.

She recalled how a school assignment asked Jayme what she would do with $1 million and Jayme answered that she would “feed the hungry and give the rest to the poor.”

The Sheriff had indicated early on that it was possible that Jayme was abducted, but he stopped short of saying that for sure. That was before she was found though. At one point shortly after she disappeared, he said authorities don’t know if Jayme is with a stranger, someone she knows or on her own.

“We don’t know how far she (Jayme) could have gone or if someone took her,” said Sheriff Fitzgerald. “We don’t know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene and a missing 13-year-old girl.”

In a press conference on October 16, 2018, Fitzgerald did not provide many additional details. He asked the public to continue providing tips and to report anyone changing their behavior, such as changes to appearance or suddenly going out of town. It basically continued like that until the surprise development that Jayme was found.

“Every second counts in this case,” said the sheriff. Asked if it was possible that Jayme Closs ran away, he said previously, “That would be part of the investigation.” He said police “redid” the crime scene with the state crime lab to make sure they didn’t miss anything.

“We’ve searched the area around the residence to make sure she didn’t just go outside and go to the woods,” the sheriff said on October 15. “We’ve used drones. We’ve used infrared. We’ve searched…the area around there. We’ve searched the school. We’ve met with the friends. We’re working very closely with the… middle school where she attends school. We have officers there today.”

Early on, authorities said they did not consider Jayme Closs a suspect. They considered her an endangered, missing girl. The sheriff said of Jayme early on in the case: “Right now, she’s missing and endangered. She’s not listed as a suspect. And as of now, we are just focused on finding a 13-year-old scared girl.”

In the end, Jayme brought herself home.