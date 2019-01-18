Who Is Jim Baker Married to Today?

For years, James Orsen Bakker, better known as Jim Bakker, preached his religion as a televangelist. The son of Raleigh Bakker and Furnia Lynette “Furn” Irwin, Jim is the former host of an evangelical Christian television program called The PTL club.

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will chronicle the rise and fall of Jim and his first wife, Tammy Faye Baker, in a special called “Unfaithfully Yours.”

In 1987, it was revealed that Jim Bakker used money from his televangelist career and he and his wife’s Christian-themed park to “negotiate a payment for a secretary with whom he had a sexual encounter,” in the words of Rolling Stone. Later on, the secretary, named Jessica Hahn, accused Jim Bakker of rape.

After ordering a list of demands that needed to be met in order for them to quietly leave their religious enterprise, Jim Bakker was eventually sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was charged with mail and wire fraud and conspiracy. In all, he was behind bars for just five years. Tonight, he will share his story.

And with the spotlight on him, people may be wondering, what happened to Tammy Faye? Who did Jim Bakker remarry?

Here’s what we know:

Bakker only ended up spending five years behind bars. Now, he’s the hist of The Jim Bakker Show. His divorced his first wife, Tammy Faye, in 1992.

Then, in 1998, Bakker married a woman named Lori Beth Graham. According to her bio on The Jim Bakker Show, which Bakker currently hosts, Graham was raised in Phoenix, Arizona. “A life of partying and drugs that had begun during her early teen years had culminated into five abortions by the age of 22.” Lori goes on to write that by 1985, she had undergone a ten-year marriage riddled with abuse. It was towards the end of that marriage that she joined the Phoenix First Assembly of God.

In 1991, Lori received her ministerial credentials. During her time with Phoenix First Assembly, Lori volunteered with a number of community organizations like the inner-city bus ministry, nursing home ministry, youth ministry, prison ministry, and a ministry called Fashion Share.

In an interview with The Jim Bakker Show, Lori is quoted as saying, “I have always loved ministering to women, and this live show is a prophecy coming to pass to have my heart touch the hearts of women worldwide.”

In 1998, Lori was asked to speak and minister at the Los Angeles International Church. There, she met Pastor Jim Bakker. They married on September 4, 1998.

Lori is the author of the book, “More Than I Could Ever Ask,” which follows her romance with Bakker. In 2002, they adopted five children.

To date, Lori has been interviewed on Larry King Live, Good Morning America, The Today Show, James Robison’s Life Today. She is also the President and founder of Lori’s House, which “offers a safe, supportive home for pregnant women in difficult situations.”

In October, Lori debuted “Life with Lori” on the PTL Television Network.