Kamala Harris Calls Trump’s Border Wall a ‘Medieval Vanity Project’

Kamala Harris officially launched her presidential campaign at a rally in Oakland, California on Sunday afternoon. Speaking to a huge crowd of supporters, Harris said that the time has come for Americans to answer the question, “Who are we?” Answering herself, she said, “We are better than this.”

She then ran through a list of recent events which, she said, should not represent “our America:” the separation of families at the US border; the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; the rise of white supremacist movements, and the faltering economy. After each point, Harris paused to say, said, “that’s not our America.”

Harris touted her record as a prosecutor representing “the people,” fighting big banks and transnational gangs. The California senator took the opportunity to jab at President Trump, pausing as she considered “transnational gangs.”

“Let’s be clear,” Harris said. “The president’s medieval vanity project is not going to stop transnational gangs.”

Harris Said ‘Foreign Powers’ Are ‘Infecting the White House Like Malware’

Harris told a cheering crowd that “as America, we have so much more in common than what separates us,” adding that there is no need to seek out common ground since, as she said, “we are already standing on common ground.” But the California senator also told her supporters to “speak the truth” about the troubles that face Americans. She told the crowd that “authoritarianism is on the march” around the world and that nuclear threats are on the rise. In an apparent reference to Russia, Harris said, “when we have foreign powers infecting the White House like malware, let’s speak that truth.”

Harris did not discuss any of her “truths” in detail. Rather, she told the exuberant crowd to look for “unity” and to “stand together.” “