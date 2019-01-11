Peter & Kristin Kasinskas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Kasinskas, along with his wife, Kristin, are being hailed as heroes after they called the police when dogwalker, Jeanne Nutter, brought 13-year-old Jayme Closs to their door. Jake Patterson is expected to be charged with murder the of Closs’ parents, James and Denise, in the town of Barron in October 2018. Patterson will also be charged with kidnapping in the case. Closs was found 60 miles north of Barron.

Closs vanished from her home on October 15. Police believed that she had been kidnapped and was not considered a suspect in the killing of her parents.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kristin Kasinskas Says She Knew it Was Closs ‘the Second She Walked in the Door’

Speaking to KARE, Kristin said that she knew it was Closs she was looking at “the second she walked in the door.” Kristin her neighbor coming through the door saying, “She kind of flung the door open and said, “Call 911, this is Jayme Closs!”” Kristin noted that Closs looked thinner “than her photograph… a little unkempt, but OK overall.” Kristin said she asked Closs if she knew where Gordon, Wisconsin, was. Closs did not know where the town was located.

We were told that Jayme Closs was in their house for about 30 minutes before police arrived. “She said she was taken and that somebody had killed her parents.” She did not say who took her, but said she’d been kept inside a house in this same Eau Claire Acres neighborhood @kare11 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) January 11, 2019

Kristin said that after calling the local police, it took officers nearly 30 minutes to get to the Kasinskas’ home. During that time, the couple had a brief conversation with Closs saying, “She didn’t express any fear, fear. She didn’t say that she was afraid this person was coming after her… We kind of just talked with her, nothing too specific about what was happening.” The home where Closs was held was “few houses down from the Kasinskas home,” according to KARE.

In an interview with “Today,” Kristin said that although Closs gave few details about what had happened during her abduction, she “kind of talked about being locked up or hidden when this person had to leave.” Kristin said, “She was comfortable, she was just cold, so we did give her a blanket.” Peter said that while Closs was in their home, they offered her both food and water, she refused both.

2. Peter Described the People Who Lived at the Home Where Closs Was Held as ‘Different’

During a separate interview with CBS News, Peter said that Closs looked “unkempt” when she showed up his door in Gordon. Peter described the people who lived at the home where Closs was being held as “different.” He went on to say that the family “kept to themselves.”

Peter also told the network, “[Jeanne Nutter] saw this girl screaming ‘help me, help me.’ It was literally like we were seeing a ghost, because we have seen the billboards and the commercials and all that stuff, and there she is in my kitchen, you know.” Peter said that the missing girl was wearing men’s sneakers, leggings and a sweatshirt.

Peter added, “She looked the same as in all the photos and little thinner. Her hair was still the same color and length. She just looked a little unkempt like she hadn’t been able to take care of herself or something.”

3. Peter Kasinskas Said Seeing Kloss Was ‘Like Seeing a Ghost’

In an interview with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Peter Kasinskas said, “I honestly still think I’m dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost. It was scary and awesome at the same time. My jaw was just on the floor.”

Kristin Kasinskas told the Star-Tribune that when Closs came into their home, they introduced her to the family’s new puppy, Penny.

4. Peter Kasinskas Is an Avid Hunter & Fisherman

Peter Kasinskas’ Facebook page is littered with images showing him out hunting and fishing, smiling with his family. On that profile, he says that he is a graduate of Northwood High School and worked as Louisiana Pacific Hayward, a company that manufactures wood products. He describes the town of Gordon as his hometown. Jayme Closs was found in Eau Claire Acres, six miles east of Gordon.

Kristin Kasinskas says she is .a native of Minong, Wisconsin. She notes on her page that her maiden name is Blaylock. Kristin works as a teacher in the local Northwood School District. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune described the area as “sparsely populated” and “What homes do exist are often set back among the trees.” In an interview with the Daily Beast, Jeanne Nutter’s husband, Forrest, said that Closs “just came out of the woods” towards his wife.

5. Many Questions Remain in Closs’s Disappearance

Officials announced the arrest of Jake Patterson on January 11. During the press conference, officials not go through the exact circumstances of Closs’s abduction. Police said that Closs was recovered at 4:34 p.m. and that Patterson was in custody before 5:00 p.m. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says that Patterson has no criminal history in Wisconsin. Speaking to the Star-Tribune, Closs’s aunt, Sue Allard, said, “Praise the Lord. It’s the news we’ve been waiting on for three months. I can’t wait to get my arms around her. I just can’t wait.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side