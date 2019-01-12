Tulsi Gabbard’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tulsi Gabbard has just announced that she plans to run for President of the United States in 2020. She revealed in an interview with Van Jones on CNN that she plans to run and will be making her official announcement within a week. She’s definitely not one of the rich people in Washington, D.C., as her net worth reveals.

1. Tulsi Gabbard Has an Estimated Net Worth of $208,504, Less than Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders

According to Open Secrets, Gabbard has an estimated net worth of only $208,504. In comparison, Joe Biden’s net worth was estimated to be between $500,000 to $600,000 in 2015 around the time he referred to himself as the “poorest man in Congress.” Bernie Sanders’ net worth is about $300,000, which made him one of the poorest presidential candidates in 2016.

2. Tulsi Gabbard’s Net Worth Places Her as 346th in the House

Tulsi Gabbard’s net worth places her at 346th in the House, according to Open Secrets. Her net worth actually dropped significantly between 2011 and 2016.

Gabbard’s assets in 2015 (the latest year that Open Secrets has available) included between $100,000 and $250,000 in Mass Mutual Financial Group, plus other mutual funds. She also had between $1 and $1,000 in the USAA Precious Metals & Minerals Fund.

Her liabilities included a home mortgage valued between $500,000 and $1 million.

3. She Raised More than $1 Million in Campaign Funds from 2017-2018

Between 2017-2018, Gabbard raised $1.376 million in campaign funds and spent $1.369 million, according to Open Secrets. Her top contributors were American Spraytech LLC ($16,210), Upcountry Fitness ($12,700), At Last Sportswear ($10,800), Dallas Ent Head & Neck Surgery ($10,800), and Mosaic Media ($10,800.) American Spraytech is a contract developer for aerosol and other spray products for personal care and over-the-counter industries. Upcountry Fitness, located in Hawaii, is a fitness center. At Last Sportswear designs and distributes clothing for kids, juniors, and women. If you want to dig deeper, all her itemized individual contributions are listed on the FEC’s site here.

Her top industries were the “Retired” industry, health professionals, human rights, then misc. manufacturing and distributing, and finally civil servants and public officials.

4. Her Husband Is a Freelance Cinematographer

Gabbard’s husband, Abraham Williams, is a freelance cinematographer in Honolulu, The New York Times reported. They were married in 2015. You can view Williams’ website and his work here. He’s also a steadicam operator and a camera operator. He wrote on his site: “I love capturing images of people, their emotions, character, and telling their story. I am fascinated by light, and how it can affect the way an audience feels about the person they’re watching on the screen. Whether it’s warm or cold, harsh or soft, light enables us to effectively portray a person’s feelings, their message and their story through a lens to the viewer.”

5. Gabbard Also Invested in Cryptocurrency

Tulsi Gabbard – a United Stated Representative – is one of the politicians to have invested in #crypto.

Gabbard has also invested in cryptocurrency, including Litecoin and Ether, BCFocus reported. She bought the cryptocurrencies in December 2017, with her holdings in 2018 being between $1,001 and $15,000. On the day she purchased the currencies, Ether’s price ranged between $650 to $510, and Litecoin was between $240 and $339. Ethereum’s price is currently $124.96 as of the time of publication, and Litecoin’s is $32.13.