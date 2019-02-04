5 Found Dead in Apartment in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

On Monday afternoon, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, police said they found four people dead inside an apartment, but without any apparent injuries. Two others at the home were alive and transported to an area hospital. By Monday night, it was reported authorities now say five people were found dead inside the first-floor two-bedroom apartment.

According to the Bucks County Courier Times, “The fifth body was found in the unit hours after the investigation began late Monday afternoon. Police confirmed the discovery around 10 p.m. Monday.”

Confirmed 5th person found dead inside apartment. 2 others remain in the hospital tonight. Police still calling these deaths suspicious in Morrisville. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/9foOxz38Y7 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) February 26, 2019

Three females and one male were found dead in a bedroom, it was initially reported by the Bucks County Courier Times. Names and ages have not been released.

Neighbors told a reporter they were desperate to know what happened.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I just want an answer. We’re just trying to find out.” Neighbors gather around the apartment complex in Morrisville. 4 dead, and neighbors are desperate for answers. All were found in a bedroom on a first floor apartment. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/SEo5c5yTml — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) February 26, 2019

Police were doing a well-being check at around 4 p.m., a call performed when family or work colleagues have not heard from someone and are concerned when the bodies were found in a ground floor apartment, Levittownnow.com reported.

The news website reported that Morrisville Chief of Police George McClay said “there were no obvious signs of trauma …”

#DEVELOPING: On scene now of a death investigation here in Morrisville, Bucks County. Multiple people were found dead in this apartment building. Stay with @KYWNewsradio as we learn more pic.twitter.com/VaMVgOQnMw — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) February 26, 2019

Neighbors told local media they saw hazardous materials crews at the scene at the Robert Morris Apartments on West Bridge Street. On its Facebook page, the Morrisville Borough Police Department said there’s no danger to the community. Local media reported fire department personnel “did not detect high levels of hazardous materials upon entrance.”

The dead are of various ages, but those ages were not provided, it was reported. At least two local media outlets reported that teenagers may be among the dead. Two people were alive at the scene; one “dazed” and another suffering seizures. That person was transported to an area hospital. Foul play is suspected and local homicide detectives were reported to be at the location.

#BREAKING Four bodies found in the Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville. They were discovered during a wellness check around 4 this afternoon. Police say foul play is suspected, even though there are no noticeable wounds. Working to find out more info. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/zgWU8cxg6f — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) February 26, 2019

The local ABC affiliate reported that the Bucks County District Attorney’s office confirmed county detectives are investigating.

Coroner has arrived to scene in #Morrisville where 5 bodies were found pic.twitter.com/qzmYzGiXPL — Anthony DiMattia (@dailydimattia) February 26, 2019

Morrisville is in Bucks County, around 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.