Stacey Abrams Husband: Who Has the Politician Dated?

Stacey Abrams is not married, and never has been. She does not have a husband or a wife, and does not appear to be in a public romantic relationship. The question of her marital status was one that she had to address during her run for governor of Georgia; Sen. Cory Booker is another well-known politician and current presidential hopeful who has faced questions about his marital status, and who has even had to address rumors around his sexual orientation.

In an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta over the summer, Abrams (who has never been married, and has no children) set the record straight on how she believes her marital status might affect her chances of becoming governor.

Abrams Made It Clear That Neither Her Skin Color Nor Her Marital Status Should Be a ‘Deciding Factor’ For a Voter

In an interview with WGB-TV Atlanta in July, Abrams was asked about the “whisper campaign” of rumors that Georgia would not ever elect a single, black woman to a position as powerful as governor.

Abrams replied, “I want every Georgian to have the freedom and the opportunity to thrive, and I don’t think my skin color, my marital status, or my background—other than the background of being someone who has worked hard to serve the people of Georgia for the last 11 years—should be a deciding factor.”

Abrams Details the Heartbreak That Catalyzed Her Life in Her Book, ‘Minority Leader’

Start with "Rules of Engagement." I wrote my ex-boyfriend in as a character and put him in prison, where he languishes to this day. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 26, 2017

In her recently released book, Minority Leader, Abrams details a heartbreak she went through at 18 years old, from a boy named Chad. Adams revealed that this breakup inspired her to create a spreadsheet that mapped out the rest of her life. Per The Washington Post, Abrams goals included: being the author of a bestselling novel by 24 years old, being a millionaire “running a corporation” by 30 years old, and being the mayor of Atlanta by 35 years old.

Though Abrams didn’t include running for governor or giving the SOTU Democratic rebuttal, it’s safe to say her heartbreak at a young age played a strong role in her high aspirations for herself at a young age.

Just because Abrams has kept quiet about her personal life doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to have fun with it, though. In a tweet on July 26, Abrams informed Huffington Post reporter Daniel Marans that an ex of hers was the inspiration for one of the characters in her book, Rules of Engagement. In that book, Abrams explained, she had sent her ex to prison.

Abrams tweeted, “I wrote my ex-boyfriend in as a character and put him in prison, where he languishes to this day.” She did not confirm whether or not this boyfriend was the very same Chad who catalyzed her future.