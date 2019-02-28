WATCH: ‘Dog Park Diane’ Calls Cops After Man’s Dog Humps Hers

A woman in Massachusetts who has been nicknamed online “Dog Park Diane” called police after a man’s dog humped her own pet in a way that she did not feel was appropriate. She is white and the man involved is black.

The confrontation happened at the Attleboro Dog Park in Massachusetts. The man involved, attorney Franklin Baxley, recorded the incident and posted the video to Facebook on February 27. At one point, he asks the woman whether she had heard of “BBQ Becky,” who went viral in 2018 after she was recorded calling the police on a group of black people who were barbecuing at a park in Oakland, California. Baxley tells the woman, “this is the newest” version of the BBQ Becky incident.

Baxley alleged that her decision to call police was racially motivated. He is heard stating in one of the clips, “Because I’m black… I bet if I was white you wouldn’t have called the cops.”

The police responded to the park but no charges were filed.

1. Franklin Baxley Recorded the Confrontation & Repeatedly Argued That the Dogs’ Behavior Was Normal

Franklin Baxley began recording as the woman called the police. He states on the video that she had asked him to leave the park, and expressed disbelief that she would call the cops over his dog humping her dog. The woman tells police that Baxley was “verbally assaulting” her,” to which he responded, “I’m not verbally assaulting you! I told you I’m not leaving.”

The woman’s friend intervened, stating, “That’s inappropriate for the dog park.” Baxley argues that it’s normal dog behavior, stressing, “I’ve seen every single dog hump another dog here. And she tells me to leave, and now she’s calling the cops.”

Baxley then reads off what he says is the woman’s license plate and urges the public to look her up. The woman’s friend again approaches him and says he was not following the rules of the dog park, stating that owners are supposed to prevent their pets from acting aggressively. Baxley responds, “The dogs hump each other every day!” He again argued that the situation did not warrant calling the police.

2. ‘Dog Park Diane’ Argues That Baxley’s Dog Had Assaulted Hers & Said It Was ‘Shameful’ For Baxley to Yell At Her

Franklin Baxley and “Dog Park Diane” interacted more as they waited for police to arrive, and he kept filming. In a separate video, the woman states, “this is not shameful. You know what is? Yelling at me and assaulting a woman.”

Baxley responds, “I can yell at you because you’re yelling at me. You’re telling me to leave. I don’t have to leave the park because my dog tried to hump your dog.”

She then stated that his dog had assaulted her dog. Baxley exclaims, “Are you people serious?” The woman’s friend told Baxley that he wasn’t listening.

3. Baxley: ‘I Bet If I Was White You Wouldn’t Have Called the Cops’

Franklin Baxley accused the woman of being racist in a later clip, as they waited for police to arrive at the dog park. The clip begins showing the two dogs playing. Baxley mocks “Dog Park Diane” by saying in a sarcastic tone, “Look at that assault, guys! Oh my god, he’s assaulting my dog. Let me call the cops.”

The woman’s friend then alleges that other people had complained about his dog, but she trails off as Baxley explains that he took his dog off of hers as the dog was humping. Baxley repeats that he doesn’t need to leave the park.

The friend then turns to “Dog Park Diane” and says, “I love this video stuff.” The friend argues that the cops were called because he was “not following the ordinances.”

Baxley then accuses the women of being racist. “You know what it is? Because I’m black, so she decided to call the cops… I bet if I was white you wouldn’t have called the cops.”

4. The Woman Yelled at Baxley to “Get Away” From Her as He Repeated That He Did Not Need to Leave the Park

Franklin Baxley posted another video that shows what happened once the police arrived. He wrote in the caption, “Here is the one where she starts behaving as if she is threatened by me and is accusing me of following her around the park as I am following my dogs like any other dog owner. I was annoyed, so I began mocking her. Sorry, not sorry.”

The woman is heard saying, “Get away from me” at least four times. She appears to be walking away from him as the police arrived.

Baxley laughs and mocks her, saying “This woman’s like, ‘stop walking around, don’t run around a public park, no I’m scared! Run away.’ I don’t have to go where you tell me to go, lady. No, you leave the park with your dog.”

An officer then approaches Baxley and asks how he’s doing. Baxley says, “Doesn’t seem to be a problem here if you ask me.” The woman’s friend then reappears and says, “Amazing how your voice has gone so calm and low now.” The officer is heard saying “ma’am” and appears to be gesturing her to back away so he can speak with Baxley.

The officer then begins the conversation by asking about Baxley’s car, which he had left running in the parking lot. He informed Baxley that it’s illegal to keep your car running like that, and Baxley said he would shut it off. In the comments, Baxley clarified, “he didn’t give me a ticket, so I guess that was cool. Sucks he couldn’t just tell the lady to go home and stop wasting tax payer money though.”

The officer does not verbally address “Dog Park Diane’s” allegation that Baxley’s dog had humped her dog in an aggressive manner. Instead, the officer calmly tells Baxley that he should not have gotten close to the woman and explains that his mannerism could have been interpreted as an assault because of the proximity.

Baxley then points to the dogs, who had begun playing together again. The officer said he was going to talk to the women, but “Dog Park Diane” approached them instead and explained that she felt Baxley had broken the rules of the dog park.

We have reached out to the Attleboro Police Department about the incident.

5. Franklin Baxley is an Attorney in Massachusetts

Franklin Baxley is a father and a practicing attorney. According to his Linkedin page, Baxley works at Robinson Donovan and specializes in employment law.

We have reached out to Franklin Baxley for additional comment. Check back for updates.

