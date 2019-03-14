‘Beto For America’ Merch: What’s in Store & How to Buy

Beto O’Rourke threw his hat in the ring officially Thursday morning hoping to be the 46th U.S. president.

“I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us.”

It appears that some folks are excited about the news.

So, for fans, supporters or just merch collectors, the Beto For America store is open.

Here’s how to snag Beto campaign merch:

The Catalog of Merch is the Usual Political Campaign Fare Like Tees & Buttons, But There’s A Lot More in the Beto Store

First things first. The tees run in size from extra-small to a 3X.

There are two designs on all the merch, BETO 2020 and BETO FOR AMERICA in block print in hues of black, gray and white. Starting with apparel, the short-sleeve tees include unisex and “ladies style” or shirts cut for female bodies: A gray shirt with BETO 2020 printed in contrasting white and gray; a black tee with BETO FOR AMERICA and the official logo design, BETO FOR AMERICA stacked in gray and one in white with contrasting black logo print.

Each tee costs $30.

There’s a baseball cap, black with BETO emblazoned simply and starkly across the front. The hat too is $30.

Stickers, Yard Signs, Patches, Magnets, Buttons & Bags Run $5 to $30

Accessories include the classic campaign button, in this case, 2.25″ mylar with the official BETO FOR AMERICA logo. Two buttons in a pack at $5.

A 3-inch by 2-inch embroidered iron-on patch runs $7. The 4-inch by 4-inch fridge magnet is $5. The 6-inch by 4-inch vinyl bumper sticker comes two in a pack for $5. The BETO FOR AMERICA tote bag is a screenprint on black cotton bag with a gusseted pocket. The tote is $30.

The official logo BETO FOR AMERICA graphic on 24″ x 18″ coroplast yard sign, with ground stakes is $15.

Beto Made in the US Merch Can be Ordered Now But Won’t Begin to be Shipped Until March 28

All Beto store items are available for pre-order to begin shipment on Thursday, March 28.

The Beto For America Store is administered by Bumperactive.com Custom Stickers + Tees on behalf of Beto For America. Bumperactive is a Union printshop based in Austin, Texas.

Purchases from the Beto store are a donation to Beto For America. All the apparel is “union printed and Made-In-USA.”

Here’s Beto’s First Event Since Officially Announcing Thursday Morning. Beto’s First Rally Will be Held in Iowa on March 30