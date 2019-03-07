Charles Starks: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Officer Charles Starks, 31, was relieved of duty after fatally shooting Bradley Blackshire, 30, during a traffic stop on February 22, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Police said Blackshire, who was allegedly driving a stolen car, hit Starks with the vehicle. Officer Starks then opened fire. Blackshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Little Rock Police has released the full video of the deadly shooting to the public. They first showed it to the Blackshire family before making it public. In a news conference, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said the investigation now moves to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether Officer Starks will face charges.

He also warned that the video, embedded below, is difficult to watch. The video includes narration from acting Chief of Police Wayne Bewley. The first portion is the dashcam from Officer Starks’ cruiser. The second portion, which starts at 10:45, is the dashcam from Officer Michael Simpson, who provided backup. The released video also includes clips from surveillance cameras at nearby businesses, which did not include audio.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Officer Starks Was Investigating a Report of a Stolen Car & Had His Gun Out as He Was Telling Bradley Blackshire to Exit the Vehicle

Little Rock Police said that on February 22, 2019, Officer Charles Starks stopped a vehicle on West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road. The traffic stop occurred just after 11 a.m. The vehicle in question had been reported stolen.

Acting Chief Wayne Bewley explained that there was no pursuit of the vehicle. The driver stopped in a parking lot. But the driver, now identified as Bradley Blackshire, did not comply with Officer Starks’ order to get out of the car. In the dashcam video, you can hear Officer Starks say, “Send me some units, I got him at gunpoint.” You can then hear Starks order Blackshire more than 10 times to get out of the car. Blackshire says no.

At the 8:20 marker in the video, as Officer Starks continues to yell at Blackshire to get out of the car, you can see the vehicle begin to move forward. Officer Starks fires his weapon multiple times and keeps shooting even as he is rolled onto the hood of the car. He appears to have fired at least 15 shots. You then see another police cruiser hit Blackshire’s vehicle and it comes to a stop. The passenger-side window was shattered on impact.

Officer Starks and the second officer, identified as Officer Michael Simpson in the video, approach the vehicle and yell for the people inside to put their hands up. Officer Simpson approached the driver’s side door with his gun out.

The female passenger was not hurt. In the video, you can hear Starks and another officer identified as Officer Simpson telling her to put her hands up and to stay put. The vehicle rolled forward a few extra feet. The passenger again asked for permission to get out of the car and she is allowed to do so. At 9:07, she is heard telling the officers that Blackshire has a gun. Officer Starks puts the passenger in handcuffs and she does not resist.

Officer Simpson yells for Blackshire to put his left hand in the area. You can also hear Officer Starks report that the driver had been shot. The woman tells Officer Starks that she was not going to run away, that Blackshire had just picked her up and that she had just been released from jail.

Around the 10:00-minute mark, Officer Starks can be heard saying that he had fired multiple times and shot the driver, that his knee was hurting and that the driver had hit him.

At 13:00, Officer Simpson is heard telling other responding officers that he couldn’t see Blackshire’s left hand. He says Blackshire “might be 10-7 right now.” That police code means “out of service.”

Blackshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Starks was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained after being hit by the car. He has since been relieved of duty. That means he may still return to work at some point, but had to turn in his badge and weapon while the investigation continues and cannot perform administrative duties either.

2. The Attorney for Bradley Blackshire’s Family Has Accused Officer Starks of Murder

The family of Bradley Blackshire had pushed for the dashcam video of the fatal shooting to be released since the beginning of the investigation.

The attorney for the family, Omavi Shukur, has referred to the shooting as a murder. CBS affiliate KTHV-TV reported that Shukur described the shooting as an “unacceptable and unnecessary use of deadly force.”

Shukur also asked that the investigation shift from the Little Rock Police to the Arkansas State Police to avoid conflict of interest.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr explained in a news conference on March 7 that the state police would not be involved. But he vowed to be as transparent as possible and said that making the dashcam video public was part of that transparency.

3. The FBI is Also Analyzing the Evidence; The Prosecuting Attorney Will Decide Whether to Indict Officer Starks on Charges

The deadly shooting of Bradley Blackshire has attracted federal attention. The FBI reached out to the Little Rock Police to review the evidence and the department’s process for investigating it.

It remains to be seen whether Officer Charles Starks will face charges in connection to the deadly shooting. As Mayor Scott explained, the Prosecuting Attorney is conducting its own criminal investigation and will make that decision. The probe by the Little Rock Police was an administrative investigation.

In a news conference on March 7, Mayor Scott asked the public to remain calm upon watching the dashcam video and to allow the investigation to proceed in a peaceful manner.

4. The Fraternal Order of Police Issued a Statement Supporting Officer Starks

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police is standing by Officer Charles Starks. In a statement of support released on February 27, the police union stated that the fatal shooting could have been avoided if the victim had cooperated and exited the vehicle.

It also claims that Officer Starks could have been more seriously injured had the vehicle continued to move. The video of the incident should provide more clarity as to what happened. The statement reads in full:

“The Executive Board of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police hereby states our support for LRPD Officer Charles Starks. Officer Starks deserves due process the same as any other citizen. The public information that the LRFOP Executive Board has received thus far is that Mr. Blackshire was driving a stolen car. When Officer Starks approached the stolen vehicle to make an arrest, he gave verbal commands to Mr. Blackshire. All of the tragic events that occurred after Officer Starks’ initial approach of the vehicle could have been avoided if Mr. Blackshire had complied with Officer Starks’ request for Mr. Blackshire to show his hands and exit the vehicle. Officer Starks was struck by Mr. Blackshire who still continued to move the stolen vehicle. This could have resulted in Officer Starks being dragged under the stolen vehicle and either killed or seriously injured. Officer Starks did receive injuries for which he was treated at a local hospital. The Little Rock FOP offers its support to Officer Starks and his family. We also offer our condolences to the Blackshire family. The FOP looks forward to the release of the video and audio of the event. The FOP regrets the loss of life but respectfully requests everyone withhold judgment until the investigation is complete.”

5. Charles Starks Was Suspended in 2016 For Failing to Identify Himself as a Police Officer During a Physical Altercation at a Movie Theater

Officer Charles Starks was suspended from duty in 2016 for 10 days. He was written up for violating rules of the department. According to a disciplinary report, embedded above, Starks went to see a movie on February 12, 2016, with two other officers. They were all off-duty at the time.

One of the officers got into an “altercation with a citizen” at the end of the movie. The report states that Starks failed to identify himself as a police officer or call for backup. He also did not notify a supervisor about what had occurred. The report adds, “You conduct during this incident is not consistent with the conduct expected of a Little Rock Police Officer.”

The disciplinary report explains that Starks violated “General Orders 303, Section IV.A.” It states that officers are required to submit a detailed report any time there is the use of force against a civilian, “whether or not injury results to the person.” Starks was also accused of “dereliction of duty.” The report cites a section that reads in part, “Officers shall not engage in any conduct which constitutes conduct unbecoming an officer or neglect of duty.”

