Frank Cali Dead: Reputed Gambino Boss Shot, Reports Say

Frank Cali, the reputed boss of the Gambino mafia crime family, has been shot and killed on Staten Island on the evening of March 13, 2019 in what appears to be a brutal gangland hit, according to police and multiple New York news reports. An initial report said that Cali was gravely wounded, but multiple news outlets now say the purported mob boss, who helmed John Gotti’s former empire, is dead.

Cali, described as a quiet “old-school boss,” was 53. His nickname was “Franky Boy.”

Authorities have now confirmed the shooting death. According to CBS, police said they responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in front of 25 Hilltop Terrace and found Cali with “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.” EMS responded and Cali was transported to Staten Island University North where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified by police as “Francesco Cali.”

#BREAKING @NYPDnews confirms murder of Gambino crime boss in a statement to @NPR's @hansilowang. Frank Cali was gunned down in front of his Staten Island home Wednesday night. #nprnewscast #nprnightshift pic.twitter.com/7CQ52sh87V — John Stempin (@johnstempinNPR) March 14, 2019

The New York Daily News initially reported that the mobster “was gunned down and run over Wednesday night in a gory mob hit.” Frank Cali’s cause of death? According to the Daily News, Frank Cali was shot six times in the chest and run over by a blue pickup. The hit occurred outside his home and he died at the hospital, Daily News reported. However, the newspaper later hedged that account and said that, although a family member reported that Cali was run down as well as shot, authorities are still investigating that detail.

Holy s*** …. Frank Cali ? — Tyler Cetrulo (@TJCetrulo) March 14, 2019

The New York Post reports that, although a 911 caller heard six to seven shots, it was unclear how many times Cali was struck. Cali was “whacked,” the Post reported.

It’s been a long time since a major New York Mafia family boss was shot to death. According to PIX11, you have to go back to 1985, when Paul Castellano, a notorious Gambino boss, famously met his end in an assassination orchestrated by Gotti. The Gambino family is one of the Five Families of New York Mafia legend.

Paul Castellano lived at 177 Benedict Rd on SI in what was dubbed “The White House” due to its stately entrance columns ; just a few blocks from #FrankCali’s home on Hilltop Terrace #mobhit #1010WINS — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) March 14, 2019

There is no word on a suspect or arrests.

Cali Was Shot Outside His SUV in an Upscale Neighborhood on Staten Island, Reports Say

Gambino crime family boss Frank Cali shot dead outside Staten Island home https://t.co/qTlRnbO01G pic.twitter.com/g4MavZ2PYV — NYC Informer (@newyorkcityinfo) March 14, 2019

Michael George, a WNBC reporter, wrote on Twitter: “A law enforcement source confirms to me Gambino crime boss Frank Cali was murdered outside his Staten Island home.”

A witness told the Daily News: “The man was on the ground face-up. His head was by his SUV, and the truck was open.”

Cali took over running the Gambino family in 2015. Kept a pretty low profile. Both Gene Gotti and Sammy “the Bull” Gravano have been released from prison in the last 2 years. — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) March 14, 2019

Pix11 reports that the New York Fire Department received the call around 9:18 p.m. and responded to a home listed under the name of Rosaria Inzerillo “in the upscale Todt Hill section of Staten Island.” Rosaria Inzerillo is Frank Cali’s wife, according to multiple published reports. Daily News reports that she is related to the Inzerillo crime family of Sicily, which was trying to rebuild inroads in the U.S.

Frank Cali hit in NY first shot in a new gangland war? Gambino boss, 53, was gunned down just hours after top two Bonanno crime family leaders were acquitted at trial. “Joe C” Cammarano Jr. & John “Porky” Zancocchio. pic.twitter.com/7VBpiufPV0 — ChuckGoudie (@ChuckGoudieABC7) March 14, 2019

Initial reports said that Cali was gravely wounded.

Sources say the vehicle you see here with the trunk open is Francesco Cali's. Sources say he was run over and shot near the car Wednesday evening on #StatenIsland https://t.co/8CJxNX5Jcr pic.twitter.com/pZ6f1wY60z — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 14, 2019

“#BREAKING: Source tells ⁦@PIX11News⁩ reputed #Gambino crime family boss Francesco #FrankCali was shot and gravely wounded on Staten Island after 9 pm tonight. Cali at SI University No. Hospital after shooting in Todt Hill. He has ties to Sicilian mob,” Mary Murphy, Pix11 investigative reporter, wrote on Twitter in one of the first accounts of the shooting. However, she later updated her story to say he was fatally shot.

Frank Cali Was Born in New York & Was Far Less Flashy Than John Gotti

Frank Cali’s roots in the Italian mob ran very deep and all the way back to Sicily. According to About the Mafia, Frank Cali was born Francesco Paolo Augusto Calì in New York. His parents were Sicilian, and he’s related to John Gambino and Vito and Giovanni Bonventre of the Bonnano crime family, the site reports.

Daily Beast reports that his wife “is the niece of Gambino capo John Gambino, and his brother Joseph and brother-in-law Peter Inzerillo are well-known Gambino soldiers.” Cali was initially a capo in the family.

The site notes that the Gambino crime family’s most famous member – John Gotti – was a flashier boss than Frank Cali, who was described “as being unassuming and low key the polar opposite of the Dapper Don.”

You can see a timeline of Gambino family leadership here. NationalCrimeSyndicate.com says that the Gambino mob family was founded in 1910 by Salvatore D’Aquila, a member of the Morello Crime Family in New York. It began a bloody era; D’Aquila was shot dead 15 years later, the site reports.

A new era of mobsters learned anew that being too high-profile in the media and otherwise brought down the heat in an era with RICO as a law enforcement tool. Better to stay under the radar, the thought went.

In September 2018, The New York Post reported that the new mob learned from the mistakes of Gotti and opted more for privacy than flash. The Post reported that Gotti’s brother Peter ran the Gambino family until 2015, when Domenico Cefalu and then Frank Cali allegedly took over. The Post reported then that Frank Cali “lives in Staten Island and has deep ties to Sicilian wiseguys.” According to the Post, he also allegedly “bulked up its heroin and OxyContin business.”

His only conviction was an old extortion charge, the Post reports, likely due to his low profile.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Frank Cali’s fate.