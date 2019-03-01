How Did the Momo Challenge YouTube Rumors Start? It Wasn’t Wanda Maximoff (BreeDaAuraGod)

The Twitter user Wanda Maximoiff, formerly known @BreeDaAuraGod_, did not start the Momo Challenge rumors. Her account has been pointed to by some media sources as one of the people who started the rumors, but it’s not true. Maximoff (the name she used on Twitter, not her real name) has said on Twitter that she was just repeating information told to her, and a quick look at the history of the post she shared reveals she’s right. The rumors started in England several days before she shared her tweet. A quick look at Maximoff’s history as compared to posts on Facebook reveal that she wasn’t even the first person to share the screenshot that she posted on Twitter. Read on for more details.

Maximoff posted her story on Twitter at 11:51 a.m. on February 26. She took her post from a Facebook post that had been shared a few hours earlier. Here’s what she shared:

She shared a screenshot from someone’s Facebook post. The full screenshot is below, which you can see was posted five hours before her tweet:

A quick look at Facebook shows many people sharing the photo that she shared on timestamps marked earlier than hers. Wanda’s post was shared on February 26 at 11:51 a.m. (And by the way, Wanda Maximoff is Scarlet Witch’s name from Marvel. It’s not her real name.) The following post on Facebook was shared earlier, on February 26 at 11:36 a.m. (It’s just one example of people posting the same news earlier than she did.) We can’t locate the original person who shared the Facebook post, since many of these posts are now taken down. But the information was around long before Wanda Maximoff shared it.

The Atlantic posted a story that seemed to hint that Maximoff started the rumors, which she didn’t. Her tweet was shared thousands of times, but she wasn’t the person who first wrote the post. Other media sources picked the story up after that. Maximoff mentioned NBC frequently on her Twitter as a source for the rumors too, but Heavy hasn’t located that story yet to link to it.

“Maximoff” did not start the rumors and she’s understandably sharing tweets that she’s annoyed she’s getting blamed for this. Even if media posts didn’t say she actually started the whole thing, the focus on her has led people to believe that she did.

The claim that she started it is kind of silly when you realize this news was circulating days before in England. A Google search for “Momo Challenge Youtube” for February 25 reveals stories a day before Maximoff’s. In fact, the video below (now marked as inappropriate by YouTube) was published on February 25 and has more than 1 million views and counting.

Here’s a screenshot of the timestamp.

This next link will take you to a story published by Daily Mirror on February 25. Working Mother posted a blog on February 25 here. That story linked to a post by Liam Pinnington on Facebook, which was a screenshot of a post by Kayleigh Govier from a day earlier on February 24.

On February 23, the Police Service of Northern Ireland talked about the Momo YouTube concern.

The New York Post shared a story on February 22. The Sun wrote about it on February 22, just in passing as part of a larger story. It seems one of the very first reports came from a mother in Belfast, England who claimed her seven-year-old daughter was targeted on YouTube. This first claim said that Momo was actually seen while her daughter was playing Fashion Famous in the Roblox app and Momo was embedded in an ad for a Country and Western game. The mom did not want to be named in that story. Belfast Live went on to share that hundreds of parents in Northern Ireland had already reported seeing Momo on YouTube channels, so this mom’s story might not have been the very first one either.

Needless to say, “Wanda Maximoff” aka BreeDaAuraGod_ did not start the Momo Challenge rumors and wasn’t even close to being the first person to talk about it. Many others were talking about it and rumors were gaining traction long before she shared a post about it, like thousands of others on social media.

