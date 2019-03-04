Wendy Madison Bauer, Luke Perry’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Actor Luke Perry died Monday morning at the age of 52, days after suffering a massive stroke. In a statement from his publicist confirming the “Beverly Hills 90210” star’s death, it was revealed that Perry was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer. His fiancee was among family members at his bedside at the hospital when he died.

His fiancee, Wendy Bauer, is a 44-year-old therapist. It wasn’t until his death that it was publicly reported that he was engaged. Perry never talked publicly about dating Bauer and it is not clear when their relationship began, how long they dated or how long she had been his fiancee. The couple was seen together in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know about Wendy Madison Bauer, Luke Perry’s Fiancee:

1. Bauer Runs Her Own Private Marriage & Family Therapy Practice in Beverly Hills

Wendy Bauer, 44, works as a licensed marriage and family therapist at her own private practice in Beverly Hills, California. She studied clinical psychology at Antioch University in Los Angeles. Prior to that, she received her bachelor’s degree in political science and government and English literature from Louisiana State University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude, according to her website.

Her ‘About’ section on Psychology Today reads, “I provide support and guidance so that my clients do not have to bear their struggles alone. We work collaboratively to understand what is not working and why. We examine past patterns of experience to help us to understand current feelings and behaviors. By addressing the underlying issues that are creating problems, we can create lasting change and transformation.”

2. She Worked in the Entertainment Industry for 12 Years Before Returning to School

Bauer said on her website that she worked for 12 years in the entertainment industry after graduating from LSU, before returning to graduate school.

“I completed 3 years of clinical training at Airport Marina Counseling Service (AMCS), a non-profit community clinic in Los Angeles, where I had the opportunity to work with a diverse group of clients, experiencing a wide range of issues. In addition to working with individual adults, I completed a 1 year training program in working with families and a 1 year training program in working with couples,” Bauer wrote on her website. “While at AMCS, I had the privilege of doing therapy out in the community. I provided therapy for students at Westchester High School for the 2009/2010 and 2010/2011 school years. In addition, I worked for 1 year with children and adolescents at the Boys and Girls Club in Venice. Upon completion of my training at AMCS, I interned in a private practice in Beverly Hills for 1 year.”

Bauer has interned at a number of companies in the mental health sphere, including working as a marriage and family therapy intern at Airport Marina Counseling Service, and a marriage and family therapy intern at a private practice internship supervised by Andrew Benkendorf, LCSW.

3. Bauer Works With Adults, Adolescents & Couples, Specializing With Those Who Suffer From Anxiety

For the past four years, she has been working as a licensed marriage and family therapist in Beverly Hills and Tarzana. Her LinkedIn reads, “I provide psychotherapy to adults, adolescents, and couples in a private practice setting. I specialize in working with individuals suffering from anxiety. In addition, I have experience working with a number of issues including: depression and suicidality, self-injury, panic attacks, agoraphobia, OCD, low self-esteem, occupational problems, relationship difficulties, substance abuse, and issues related to transitions.”

Asked to describe her approach to helping on Good Therapy’s website, Bauer explains that one size does not fit all when it comes to therapy. “Every individual who comes in for therapy is unique. You may be looking to alleviate stress and focus on a particular problematic area of your life or you may be striving for personal growth and transformation. I meet you where you are and tailor my approach to address your specific needs.”

Bauer wrote on her website, “Currently, I have a private p﻿﻿ractice where I specialize in working with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿adolescents﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿and ﻿﻿﻿adults﻿﻿﻿ with anxiety, as well as individuals in the ﻿﻿﻿﻿ entertainment industry﻿﻿﻿﻿. In addition, I am working toward my doctorate in psychoanalysis at the Institute for Contemporary Psychoanalysis.”

4. Perry Had Not Talked Publicly About Being Engaged or About Dating Bauer, but She Accompanied Him to an Event in 2017

Perry was private about his personal life in recent years and had not talked about dating Bauer. It is not clear when they got engaged or when they were planning to get married. It is also not known how they met or when they did. In 2017, Wendy Bauer was photographed as Perry’s date at the GLAAD Media Awards. The pair held hands and smiled at one another as photos were taken of them on the red carpet, but she was identified only as a brunette girlfriend accompanying him to the event.

Wendy Bauer was at the hospital on Monday with Perry’ s family when the actor died, along with Sharp, his children, his mother and stepfather, brother and sister.

5. Perry Was Previously Married to Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp for 10 Years & Has 2 Children

Prior to being engaged to Bauer, Perry was married to Rachel “Minnie” Sharp for 10 years. They divorced in 2003. Together, the couple has two children: Jack Perry and Sophie Perry.

Jack is a professional wrestler who goes by the moniker Jungle Boy Nate Coy in the wrestling world. According to Wrestling Inc. he signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2015, and is gearing up to compete in the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena; dates have not yet been released. Jack has yet to release an official statement about his father’s death.

It is not known if Wendy Bauer was previously married or if she has children.