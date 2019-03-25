Stormy Daniels Responds to Michael Avenatti’s Arrest: She’s ‘Not Shocked’

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested on Monday afternoon for an alleged $20 million extortion scheme against Nike, embezzling client’s money and defrauding a bank, and his most famous client, the porn star who first put the lawyer in the national spotlight, Stormy Daniels, spoke out. It seems his former long-time client was not at all surprised to find out Avenatti was dealing being fraudulent with money.

The stripper, who’s real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been in a legal battle with President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the better part of two years wrote, and up until a month ago, Avenatti was her outspoken attorney, always by her side.

“Knowing what I know about Michael Avenatti, I am saddened but not shocked by news reports that he has been criminally charged today. I mad the decision more than a month ago to terminate Michael’s services after discovering that he had dealt with me extremely dishonestly and there will be more announcements to come. I ask the media to respect my decision to withhold further comment regarding Mr. Avenatti at this time.

My statement regarding my former attorney Mr. Avenatti.. pic.twitter.com/9aKYCPNN6y — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2019

Daniels announced on March 12, that her new lawyer would be Clark Brewster, but the details of why she left Avenatti as her primary council were not revealed.

A few months back in December, there were financial disagreements and confusion issues between Avenatti and his famous client, but Daniels soon took to Twitter to clear that air. She tweeted, “Pleased that Michael and I have sorted shit out and we know the accounting is on the up and up. We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow.”

Avenatti, 48-years-old, was arrested in Midtown Manhattan at 12:30 p.m. ET by the FBI. He is expected to appear in federal court on Monday for charges of conspiracy, extortion, and transmitting interstate communications with intentions to extort. The California resident will also be charged in Los Angeles with two criminal counts, wire fraud and bank fraud.

