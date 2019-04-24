John William King: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

White supremacists John William King, Lawrence Russell Brewer and Shawn Allen Berry scoped out 49-year-old James Byrd Jr. in the overnight hours of June 7, 1998.

Byrd, an African-American man, was hitchhiking. Stopping their 1982 gray Ford truck, they picked up Byrd and then viciously beat him. With chain wrapped around his ankles, they fastened Byrd to the back of the truck bed and dragged him more than three miles along a logging road called Huff Creek.

Byrd, who reports say was conscious for much of the lynching-by-dragging, died when he was decapitated along the murderous route. Scores of Byrd’s body parts were strewn along the country road.

The killers dumped what was left of Byrd at a black church cemetery just outside of Jasper.

In 1999, Brewer was found guilty in the murder and was put to death in 2011. Berry cooperated with authorities and received a life sentence.

On Wednesday night, April 24, 2019 after 6 p.m., King, who has been on Death Row for two decades, will be executed in the death chamber at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville.

King has unsuccessfully appealed his conviction, but a stay of execution came a week ago, albeit a temporary one.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘Three Robed Riders Came Straight Out of Hell & Instead of a Rope, They Used a Chain, & Instead of Horses, They Had a Pick-Up Truck’

The details are horrific. And in court, the evidence told a story too. Byrd was dragged for three miles and for half of those miles, he was conscious, forensic evidence showed. What he suffered is unimaginable.

Trusting, Byrd took a ride from Berry, Brewer and King.

From reports and court records: Instead of taking Byrd where he wanted to go, they took him to the logging road outside of town, beat him, defecated and urinated on him and then chained him by his ankles to the truck and started driving. Though Brewer would claim Byrd’s throat was cut by Berry, forensics showed Byrd was trying to keep his head up as he was mercilessly dragged but his head and arm were severed when his body hit a culvert. The men took the remains of Byrd’s body and dumped them in a African-American church cemetery. They then went to a cookout.

Byrd’s decapitated head was found the next morning and police found a tool with “Berry” engraved and a lighter inscribed with “Possum”, King’s nickname. Along the road, investigators discovered 80 separate locations with Byrd’s remains strewn. Police knew the men were white nationalists and the murder was swiftly deemed a hate crime.

Then-Jasper County prosecuting attorney Pat Hardy described the murder as a lynching: “Three robed riders came straight out of hell…. Instead of a rope, they used a chain, and instead of horses, they had a pick-up truck.”

Each man was convicted of capital murder.

2. King Was an Avowed White Nationalist & Racist. Nicknamed Possum, King Claimed he was the Exalted Cyclops of White Supremacist Group Confederate Knights of America

In an appeal in 2017, King’s lawyer said his client’s trial lawyers should have told the jury that King was a racist, yes, but was living in a “fantasy” with “grandiose braggadocio” his lawyer argued. King, who dropped out of high school in the 10th grade, was an open white supremacist.

King was arrested in 1997 on a burglary charge. While locked up, he joined the Ku Klux Klan affiliate group called he Confederate Knights of America. King wanted to create a white power group fashioned after the CKA in Jasper. He referred to himself as the white power group’s exalted cyclops.

King was covered in racist tattoos including a lynching scene, swastikas,the words Aryan Pride inked on his arm, and the symbol of the CKA. During the trial, he wrote that he and his co-defendants made “history …death before dishonor. Sieg Heil!”

But in a 2002 Washington Post column on prison rapes, it’s reported that when King was jailed for the burglary charge, a white supremacist prison gang devised a plot to get King to join their cause.

“When King arrived at the prison, a group of white supremacists reportedly conspired with the guards to place King in the ‘black’ section of the prison. At just 140 pounds, King was unable to defend himself against a group of black prisoners who repeatedly gang-raped him. This was exactly what the white power gang wanted. Filled with hatred, King was easily recruited into their group for protection. Over the remainder of his sentence, they filled King’s head full of hatred for blacks. When he was released, John King unleashed that pent-up hatred on James Byrd.”

And while the column reads that that was no excuse for Byrd’s tortuous murder, it provided context. And proved, inadvertently or otherwise, that this crime was indeed a crime of hate.

3. The Byrd Family Met With Pres. Bill Clinton Who Vowed to Help Bring About Hate Crime Legislation. The Family Created the Byrd Foundation for Racial Healing

Renee Mullins, James Byrd’s daughter met with then-Pres. Bill Clinton in 1999 where the president promised her he’d work to see hate crime legislation passed.

It would take years, but in 2009, a law was enacted to strengthen penalties and made hate crimes federal crimes in the name of Byrd and Matthew Shepard, who was brutally beaten, tortured, and left to die outside Laramie, Wyoming by killers Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson. The two are serving two consecutive life sentences.

As a way to give meaning to Byrd’s death, the family created the Byrd Foundation for Racial Healing to provide “public enlightenment and education,” the “advancement of racial healing,” and bring “awareness to the consequences of racial hatred and hopefully reduce the number of racially motivated crimes.”

Dennis Rodman paid for Byrd’s funeral. Don King paid for the Byrd children’s education. Two films were made about the murder. And the majority black town where most live in poverty has never fully recovered.

4. With Byrd’s Sisters & Shepard’s Mother With Him at the White House in 2009, Pres. Obama Signed Into Law The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act

In 1998, gay college student Matthew Shepard was beaten to death. In 1998, African-American James Byrd Jr was dragged to his death. Eleven years later, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act was signed into law.

With Pres. Barack Obama was Matthew Shepard’s mother Judy and Byrd’s sisters Louvon Harris and Betty Byrd Boatner. Obama spoke about the importance of signing the hate crime bill into law. The act toughened penalties and expanded protections against crimes designed to intimidate as well as harm.

Obama said hate crimes are meant to not only “break bones but break spirits…not only to inflict harm but too instill fear.”

King was sentenced to death for the murder of Byrd. He’s scheduled to be executed in the Huntsville Death Chamber at 7 p.m. Wednesday, barring another stay.

5. Texas Death Row By the Numbers

In 24 hours, John William King is scheduled to be executed in Texas. https://t.co/nnOEWN2192 — The Next To Die (@thenexttodie) April 23, 2019

Texas has been executing convicted criminals since 1819, first by hanging, then by electrocution and in 1977, by lethal injection.

The state has executed 560 people since 1982, accounting for more than one-third of the 1,493 executions nationwide since 1977. In 2018, the State of Texas put 13 people to death and it’s responsible for two of the three executions nationwide so far in 2019.

Five on Death Row are scheduled to die before September and there are currently 290 prisoners awaiting their execution day in the Polunsky Unit’s Death Row at Huntsville.