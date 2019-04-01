Nick Cannon to Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi Documentary

Rapper and actor Nick Cannon announced on Instagram that he will honor the late Nipsey Hussle by completing his controversial documentary on Dr. Sebi. On April 1, the 38-year-old Drumline star posted a photo of himself with Hussle, who was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles shop, Marathon Clothing, the day prior, saying that he will “pick up the baton” and “your voice will never be silenced.”

Cannon captioned the photo: “And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha!”

People were elated on Twitter to see Cannon was picking up where Hussle left off, but also extremely worried. Fans tweeted “Lord keep Nick Cannon safe,” and the many people still on the fence as to whether or not they believe there’s a connection between the doc and Hussle’s death, they also expressed caution.

Nick Cannon promised to finish Nipsey’s documentary.. I just pray God keeps him and his family covered 🙏🏾 — Zori..ughh ✨ (@zori_ughh) April 1, 2019

If Nick Cannon mysteriously dies after announcing his intention to finish this documentary then I’ll def raise an eyebrow — Kylan (@AwwHELLToTheNaw) April 1, 2019

Nick Cannon has promised to finish the documentary Nipsey was working on. LORD, PROTECT NICK CANNON PLEASE🙏 — emi (@emily_arroyox3) April 1, 2019

Canon also posted numerous videos of Dr. Sebi on his Instagram., all of which were met huge support and applause from his followers and fans. Many also shared their nervous apprehension to take on such a task writing “be careful” for fear that anyone’s involvement with Dr. Sebi’s truth will be putting themselves at risk to be murdered.

On Sunday, March 31, beloved Los Angeles based rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his shop in Hyde Park, and as the hours wore on after the news broke, the suspect in the shooting was still at large. The Grammy nominated rap artist was shot six times and rushed to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced dead. He was 33-year-old.

Details of the shooter remain scarce which is causing concern for many considering the shooting happened in broad daylight, and near an intersection filled with cameras. Thus far, the suspect is reported to be a black male in his 20s, but that’s it. Two other victims were also injured in the shooting.

UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 1, 2019

LAPD HQ tweeted: “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available.”

“The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours.”

A large crowd has gathered in front of Nipsey Hussle's store where the rapper was shot and killed earlier today – Police are still searching for the suspect https://t.co/l61fsPrZmP pic.twitter.com/S1P3rpepMC — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 1, 2019

LAPD requested back up to the Crenshaw/Slauson area in South LA, as Hussle’s devastated fans were showing up in droves to hold vigil at his store, and pay their respects at the place he was killed.

Hussle is survived by his girlfriend Lauren London, their son Kross, and his daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship with girlfriend Tanisha Asghedom.

