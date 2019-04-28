WATCH: Nationalists Disrupt Reading at Washington, DC Bookstore

A band of "white nationalists" just interrupted a talk by @JonathanMetzl about his new book called "Dying of Whitness" at @PoliticsProse. @PoPville pic.twitter.com/nlXRXdAkcX — Katy Cain (@KatyCain526) April 27, 2019

A group of self-proclaimed nationalists disrupted a reading at the upscale Washington, DC bookstore on Saturday afternoon, chanting “this land is our land” and loudly identifying themselves as members of the American Identity Movement. You can watch the incident above, or here. You can also see the American Identity Movement’s tweet about the incident here:

BREAKING: AIM activists disrupted "Dying of Whiteness" at Politics and Prose in D.C. This event featured @JonathanMetzl, who argues that white workers should trade their homeland for healthcare. We don't believe that Americans should have to choose between the two. pic.twitter.com/M81euR81nN — AMERICAN IDENTITY MOVEMENT (@AIM_America) April 27, 2019

The book store, Poetry and Prose, was hosting a talk by the author Jonathan Metzl. Metzl is both an author and a professor of sociology at Vanderbilt University. He’s also the author of a book, “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland.” Protesters — at least one holding a bullhorn — yelled “this land is your land” and then, as they marched out of the book store, pumped their fists and chanted, “AIM, AIM, AIM.”

CBS News reported that the protesters were angered by the ideas in Metzl’s book. The protesters seemed to believe that Metzl was trying to strip the “white working class” of their heritage and their homeland. The protesters identified themselves as “nationalists and identitarians” and said they wanted the white working class to hold onto their “homeland” and their “birthright.”

“You would have the white working class trade their homeland for handouts,” a protester said, according to CBS. “But we, as nationalists, and identitarians, can offer the workers of this country, a homeland, our birthright, in addition to health care, good jobs and so forth.”

Protesters chanted “AIM, AIM, AIM,” as they walked out of the bookstore. The chant may have been a reference to the American Identity Movement, a nationalist group which was founded this year and which the Southern Poverty Law Center says is simply the new name of a group that used to called itself Identity Evropa. The American Identity Movement describes its mission as follows:

“American Identity Movement is a non-profit activist and fraternal organization founded on March 8, 2019 by Patrick Casey. Our worldview is best summarized by our five principles: nationalism, identitarianism, protectionism, non-interventionism, and populism.”