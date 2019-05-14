James Michael Wright: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Michael Wright is a carnival worker accused of being a serial killer who murdered two Tennessee women and a teenage girl.

The teenage girl, Joslyn Alsup, 17, was from Georgia. James Michael Wright, 23, now faces three counts of capital murder. The carnie is from Washington County, Virginia – specifically, he is from Mendota, Virginia. The other victims are Athina Hopson, 25, and Elizabeth Vanmeter, 22. The victims were shot.

“We know that that carnival traveled extensively certainly throughout the east coast,” Sheriff Fred Newman said. “We have plans of contacting jurisdictions where that carnival very well may have been to see if they have missing persons.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Three Victims Were Reported Missing

In revealing the charges against James Wright, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia wrote that “our prayers go out to the victim’s families in this very tragic event.”

The capital murder charges came “in relation to the deaths of two missing Tennessee women and a missing 17-year-old female juvenile from Georgia,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

According to Washington County Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman, about two weeks ago the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “was contacted by Law Enforcement personnel from the Johnson City Tennessee Police Department in regards to setting up an interview on a Washington County man in regards to a missing person case that they were investigating. Their information indicated that the missing person (a female by the name of Athina Hopson was last seen in the company of the suspect).”

An interview was conducted.

“Based on the interview, a search warrant was obtained for the suspects truck which had sustained major damage as the result of a motor vehicle crash with a Washington County school bus on Nordyke Road on March 19, 2019,” the department wrote.

He has no criminal history, according to WCBY-TV.

2. James Michael Wright Is Accused of Confessing to Murdering the Three Victims

After authorities began to unearth evidence from the suspect’s truck, he confessed to the murders, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

“A cell phone belonging to the missing Johnson City woman (Hopson) was located in the suspect’s truck. A subsequent search warrant for the suspects residence was obtained and executed on Thursday, May 9, 2019,” wrote the department.

“Also, on that date the suspect came to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Tennessee Detectives familiar with the missing person cases. During the interview, the suspect, James Michael Wright, age 23, of 3473 Mendota Road, Mendota, Virginia, confessed to killing three women. Wright also provided information in regards to the murders.”

Authorities gave these details about each crime:

(1) On or about February 28, 2019, Wright allegedly shot and killed Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, age 22, of Carter County, Tennessee, according to the suspect as the result of an argument. Vanmeter was reported missing to authorities on March 17, 2019. (2) On or about March 9, 2019, Wright allegedly shot and killed Joslyn M. Alsup, Age 17, from Cobb County, Georgia. Alsup was reported missing on March 8, 2019 from Cobb County, Georgia. (3) On or about March 17, 2019, Wright allegedly shot and killed Athina Hopson, age 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee, the suspect stated he shot Hopson and was transporting the victim in the back of his truck when her body fell out of the truck and rolled down an embankment near the bridge on Norkyke Road. He then placed her body in the river. Hopson was reported missing on March 21, 2019 by her mother.

According to authorities, on May 10, 2019, a search “was conducted of the properties surrounding Wrights residents. The remains of two bodies believed to be Vanmeter and Alsup were recovered. One body was recovered from a shallow grave site, the other near some logs.”

Authorities continue to search for the Hopson, “who according to the suspect was thrown in the river. The suspect alleged all three shootings were accidental. As autopsy’s are currently being performed today, we are only tentively (sic) being able to identify Vanmeter and Alsup solely based on the suspects statements. Positive identification will be based on autopsy reports,” wrote the Sheriff’s Department.

3. James Wright Worked for James H. Drew Carnival

James Michael Wright, 23, who worked as a subcontractor for a traveling carnival company, has been charged with three counts each of capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and concealing a body. https://t.co/E2fiXBKKo1 pic.twitter.com/WWcc6bFhNy — Herald Courier (@heraldcourier) May 14, 2019

Wright met the victims through his employment with a carnival, the Sheriff’s Department alleged.

“Through his employment as a sub-contract worker for the James H. Drew Carnival, Wright became acquainted with the women,” the department wrote. “The 17-year-old female was the daughter of one of Wrights (sic) coworkers. Investigation is ongoing regarding the suspects activities while traveling with carnival.”

The carnival’s website says, “Welcome to the home of Drew Expositions. We are often referred to as America’s Amusement Park on Tour because of our attention to detail and ability to transform our midway into an amusement park like atmosphere with plenty of shaded rest areas, trash cans, a live working band organ, and high capacity European amusement attractions.”

“A firearm has been recovered and is believed to have been used in all three homicides,” added the adepartment.

“Agencies that participated in the investigation in the addition to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency, include the FBI, United States Marshal Service, Virginia State Police, Carter County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department, and the Johnson City Tennessee Police Department. Agencies assisting in recovery efforts include, Virginia State Police Med-Flight, Black Diamond Search and Rescue, Washington County Life Saving Crew, Goodson Kinderhook, Green Springs Fire Department.”

Wright “is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia,” wrote the Sheriff’s Department, which is asking anyone with information to call 276-676-6000.

Authorities aren’t sure how long Wright worked for the carnival and are checking other locales he visited, NBC News reported.

4. Athina Hopson’s Mother Says She Was Cleaning James Wright’s House

Athina Hopson worked as a house cleaner. Unfortunately, she took a job that had her cleaning James Wright’s home, her mother told WJHL-TV.

“Why? What was going through this man’s head,” Bonnie Griffith said to the television station. “Why would he do this to these girls that are innocent and probably trusted him?”

Griffith told WJHL that her daughter “was desperate for money and in Mid-March Athina took a job cleaning the house James Wright lived in.”

Autumn Dewberry, a friend of Hopson’s, told WCBY-TV: “She was a really good person.. She helped my daughter getting her clothes and being there for her.”

5. People Were Searching for the Other Two Victims Also

James Michael Wright, of Mendota, VA, confessed to shooting and killing three women he met through his job as a subcontractor with James H. Drew Exposition carnival. https://t.co/4rlFkVkEwN — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) May 14, 2019

Missing posters circulated on social media before Wright’s arrest.

“Carter County friends heads up… *MISSING PERSON* Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter PLEASE CONTACT ANYONE or if anyone knows her where abouts maybe she has messaged someone whoever or however please contact me or Carter County Sheriff’s Department….Thank You,” wrote one woman on Facebook, sharing photos of Vanmeter.

Alsup went missing in March 2019 from Marietta, Georgia, according to missing poster for her.