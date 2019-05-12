Rapper NBA Youngboy Involved in Shooting at Trump Hotel

According to reports from eyewitnesses, rapper NBA Youngboy was involved in a dispute in front of Trump Hotel in Sunny Isles, Florida. Witnesses claim the rapper was in a dispute with a group of unknown individuals when shots were fired. Sunny Isles Beach Police have confirmed that 3 people were injured in the shooting that occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car along Collins Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Officials have confirmed three victims were struck by gunfire.

Actually police are saying in the Alamo rental car. Sunny Isles Police said the shooting occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car along Collins Avenue, Sunday afternoon. — Mark M. (@mmontuori) May 12, 2019

It’s unclear at this time how NBA Youngboy was involved or if he was involved at all. Some eyewitnesses say the shooting was an attempted drive-by but several other witnesses are saying this was a road rage incident.

Shooting is being described as a road rage type incident OUTSIDE the Trump International in Sunny Isles. — Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) May 12, 2019

The Trump Hotel has been locked down and guests are currently being told to stay in their rooms until the scene is clear.