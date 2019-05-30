Roman Atwood Shares Details of His Mother’s Susan Anne Christman’s Sudden Death

You Tube star Roman Atwood took Twitter to share with his followers the details of his mother’s sudden death on Thursday. The family was on vacation together when suddenly Susan Anne Christman fell off her scooter and hit her head. Atwood, 36, told fans that he’s “in shock” and will be taking a break from social media for some time as he processes his mother’s passing. She was 58.

He wrote ” As most of you know my family and I are on vacation together. Yesterday, my mom was riding around with my nephew son on some little scooters. She fell off hers and hit her head. She immediately lost all vitals. No heart rate and her breathing stopped. She was rushed to the hospital where we spent the next 8 hours… my beautiful mother passed away shortly after.”

This hurts so much. pic.twitter.com/PL3dMVIm1y — Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) May 30, 2019

Married to wife Brittney Smith-Atwood, with whom he has three children, Kane, Cora, and Noah, the latter from his previous marriage to ex-wife Shanna Riley, Atwood wrote “I need everyone to understand that I will be gone for a bit. I will be my family’s side especially my fathers. We are rushing back home to Ohio to figure everything out. Please pray for my family and especially for my father. I’ve never been in more shock in my life. I’m numb and in complete disbelief. My heart is so heavy. We are all broken over here. Mom was everything to us.”

Atwood was on vacation at the beach with his family to celebrate his birthday. His mother Susan is also survived by Atwood’s younger brother, Dale, who’s married to wife Jessica and has two sons, and his father, Curtis Dale Atwood. Susan worked in the family business at the Atwood Company, which manufactures high-quality ropes nation wide.

Roman became famous for you prankster videos, which started doing on You Tube back in 2009. After the breakout hit of his video “Cops Got Owned!!!” in 2013, he has since amassed over a combined 25 million subscribers on his two channels. Known for his funny videos, Atwood also continuously shared with his followers how grateful and happy was for his family. He regularly posts photos of his wife and three children on Instagram, including numerous birthday and holiday posts featuring his late mother, father and brother’s family.

