Taylor Ceepo: Runner Dies During Cleveland Marathon

Taylor Ceepo, a recent graduate of Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, died after she collapsed during the final leg of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 22 years old.

Ceepo was a member of the soccer team at Walsh. She was originally from Medina, a suburb of Cleveland. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

Taylor Ceepo Collapsed Less Than One Mile From the Finish Line of the Cleveland Marathon & Was Pronounced Dead at the Hospital

Taylor Ceepo had been excited to run a marathon for the very first time. The director of the Medina International Soccer Club, Kari Sarver, told NBC affiliate WKYC-TV that she had known Ceepo since she started playing for the club at age 8. “She was a young, beautiful, healthy and athletic young woman. She was so proud of the accomplishment of getting ready for this marathon.”

Ceepo had nearly completed the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon when she collapsed about a mile from the finish line. She was rushed to University Hospital, where doctors pronounced her head on arrival, hospital spokesman George Stamatis confirmed to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The weather was hotter than normal for the time of year, with temperatures reaching into the 80s. The Cleveland Marathon shared on Twitter that the organization is “looking into” Ceepo’s death and expressed condolences for her friends and family.

Taylor Ceepo Played Midfield on the Walsh University Soccer Team & Won Four Championships With Her International Club Team

Taylor Ceepo loved to play soccer. She started all four years of her high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. The school shared the above photo of Ceepo as a high school student.

Lebron James is another alum of the college prep school. He “liked” photos the school posted in February of 2015, which showed Ceepo signing her letter of intent to play soccer at Walsh University. That post is embedded below.

Before starting her college career, Ceepo also played for Medina’s International Soccer Club from age 8 until 18. Her team won four State Cup Championships and came in fourth during the National tournament, according to Ceepo’s bio on the Walsh University roster. Ceepo played midfield at Walsh and wore jersey number 19.

Our hearts are broken as one of our former players, Taylor Ceepo, passed away today. Shocked and saddened, but forever grateful she was a part of ours lives, Taylor will be greatly missed. 💚💛 — STVMGirlsSoccer (@stvmgirlssoccer) May 19, 2019

Taylor Ceepo Majored in Biology & Earned Minors in Psychology & Chemistry at Walsh University

It is with great sadness that our Walsh family has lost one of our own, Taylor Ceepo, too soon. To all of our Cavaliers out there…please pray for Taylor, her family, Women's Soccer teammates and coaches during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/m2uhYrWhkw — Walsh Athletics (@WalshCavaliers) May 20, 2019

Taylor Ceepo graduated from Walsh University a few weeks before her sudden death on May 19, 2019. She had majored in biology and earned two minors in psychology and chemistry.

The school’s vice president for Student Affairs, Amy Malaska, sent an email to students and faculty that Ceepo had passed away after running the marathon. Malaska included that Ceepo’s mother and boyfriend had been with her at the time and added, “Our love and deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones. Your Walsh family will keep you all in prayer.”

Taylor Ceepo is survived by her parents, Alan and Jackie Ceepo of Medina.