Tim Faster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Faster is a former pilot for NetJets who was fired after he was caught on video calling a black driver the n-word during an incident near Flossmoor, Illinois. Faster was recorded by Christian Haywood and the video was posted on Facebook, where it went viral. After Faster was identified by social media users, NetJets issued a statement saying he would no longer be working for the private business jet company.

Faster is a 68-year-old Flossmoor native and longtime pilot. The incident occurred with the spotlight already on the Flossmoor community because of an unrelated racist incident. Videos and photos posted on social media of Homewood-Flossmoor students wearing blackface sparked outrage and protests on April 30.

Christian Haywood told Fox 32 News, “I was astonished. I didn’t know what to do.”

1. Christian Haywood Says Tim Faster Drove Past Him & Said ‘Move Out the Way N*gger’ Before He Started Recording the Incident

Christian Haywood posted the video of Tim Faster on Facebook on April 27. You can watch the video above. The brief video shows Haywood driving alongside Faster, who yells out at him, “n*gger.” Haywood then tells Faster that he has his license plate number and can find out who he is. Faster yells back, “f*ck you n*gger.”

Haywood wrote on Facebook, “My Mom always told me at some point in my life i’m going to EXPERIENCE RACISM. But, when I do, to keep to my composure and let ignorant people be ignorant. I was on my way home in Homewood, Illinois from selling a laptop to a customer.”

Haywood added, “When out the middle of nowhere I see this big white truck blow past me and all I hear outside my window is “MOVE OUT THE WAY N*GGER!” I immediately approached the side of the truck and this is what happened. I’m only 21 and it’s sad that people think saying stuff like this or acting like this is fine. I don’t want my kids to experience racism or see stuff like this. SHARE & LIKE THIS VIDEO to help this guy see himself on social media and to help one less person not think acting like this is okay!!!!!!”

Haywood told WGN-TV that if he had a chance to speak to Faster, “[I would say] God bless you, and I hope all well for you. I don’t hope anything bad for him.”

2. NetJets Called Faster’s Behavior in the Video ‘Deplorable’

After being made aware yesterday of a video demonstrating an intolerable act by a NetJets employee, we conducted a swift investigation, and this person is no longer employed by our company. The deplorable actions of this individual in no way represent the values of NetJets. — NetJets (@NetJets) May 1, 2019

NetJets was made aware of the incident involving pilot Tim Faster on April 30 after he was identified by social media users. The private jet company tweeted, “We have been made aware of a situation involving inappropriate behavior by a NetJets employee. We take this matter seriously and are immediately looking into it.”

On May 1, NetJets followed up with a second tweet about the incident, saying, “After being made aware yesterday of a video demonstrating an intolerable act by a NetJets employee, we conducted a swift investigation, and this person is no longer employed by our company. The deplorable actions of this individual in no way represent the values of NetJets.”

According to its website, NetJets sells part ownership or shares of private business jets. The company is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

3. Faster Has Also Been a Licensed Flight Instructor, the FAA Database Shows

Timothy John Faster has an active pilot’s license that shows his address as being in Flossmoor, Illinois. According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s airmen inquiry database, Faster was issued his most recent license, an airline transport pilot license, in April 2008.

Faster is certified to fly single-engine and multi-engine planes. He has also been a licensed flight instructor and ground instructor. His flight instructor certificate expired in November 2018 and was issued in 2016.

4. Faster, Who Graduated From Homewood-Flossmoor High School & Studied at Millikin University, Was Arrested on DUI & Reckless Driving Charges in 2002

Faster graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 1968, according to his Facebook page. He has lived in Illinois for most of his life and says on Linkedin that he is based out of the Chicago area. He has also lived in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Faster attended Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, and graduated in 1974, according to his Facebook page.

Faster has a criminal record that includes a 2002 arrest for reckless operation and driving under the influence in Madison County, Ohio, according to court records. Faster also has multiple speeding infractions on his record, according to public records.

5. The Incident Involving Faster & Christian Haywood Went Viral on Social Media Just as Students Walked Out of Homewood-Flossmoor High School to Protest the Blackface Videos

The incident involving Tim Faster and Christian Haywood went viral at the same time as the Flossmoor community was dealing with another racist incident. Students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, the school both Haywood and Faster attended, walked out of class on April 30 to protest against how the school district responded to photos and videos posted on social media showing several of their classmates wearing blackface. You can read more about that incident here.

Haywood told Fox 32 News, “I feel like that if everybody got together and they tried to help stop racism, we can all do it, you know, it’s just, we all get together.

