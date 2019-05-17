Valerie Cincinelli ‘Tried to Have Ex-Husband Killed’, Feds Say

Valerie Cincinelli is the New York Police Department officer who is accused of trying to have her boyfriend find a hitman to kill her ex-husband. NBC New York was the first to report on Cincinelli’s arrest on May 17. As a result of the charges she faces, Cincinelli has been suspended from duty.

Online records show that Cincinelli is a cop out of Queens’ 106th precinct. Speaking to NBC’s New York affiliate, an official said that Cincincelli had been on “modified duty” stemming from a 2017 domestic violence incident. That incident involved Cincinelli’s ex-husband and boyfriend. The New York Daily News reports that Cincinelli was with the Viper Unit, a team that studies video surveillance cameras in public housing facilities.

Congrats to PO Cincinelli, Jamaica Rotary cop of the month. Keep up the good work! pic.twitter.com/YvZ6Y99kLU — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) June 1, 2017

Cincinelli, a resident of Oceanside, Long Island, will appear in federal court on May 17 in Central Islip. She is accused of conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested by the FBI and the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau. Cincinelli has been with the NYPD since 2007.

NYPD Officer Valerie Cincinelli of @NYPD106Pct charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex, to appear in Federal Court in Central Islip this afternoon. (PHOTO: Forum News Group — Domestic violence officer Valerie Cincinelli) pic.twitter.com/g7HnkpLga6 — Tony Gatto (@gattotony) May 17, 2019

A 2016 article from Longwood University’s student magazine referred to Cincinelli as a 2006 graduate of the school. The same article said that Cincinelli was a part of the 106th precinct’s domestic violence unit. The officer was quoted in the article as saying, “We want kids to like us. That’s the next generation; they’ll be adults in 10 years. I love kids; they’re my soft spot. I feel like I’m making a difference by helping children and their families. Unfortunately, when I say hello to kids out walking with their parents, the parent sometimes says, ‘Don’t talk to them.’ Some parents teach their kids to hate the police.”

In January 2009, Cincinelli gave birth to a daughter.

READ NEXT: Teenage Adult Movie Star Doesn’t Get Why ‘Everyone Is Making Such a Big Deal About it’