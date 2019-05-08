Will Archie Harrison Ever Become King? Is He in Line for the Throne?

Archie Harrison, the first son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was born earlier this month. Given that his father is the second-born son of Prince Charles, who is in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth, you might be wondering: will Archie Harrison ever become King of England?

Little Archie is technically seventh in line for the throne of England. Even though that might not seem like much, it’s extremely unlikely that he will ever be crowned King of England.

Here’s what you need to know:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Is Seventh in Line to the Throne

If Archie Harrison ever becomes King of England, it will be unprecedented. As E! notes, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne, followed by his first-born son, Prince William.

Following Prince William are his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Prince Harry is next, making him sixth in line for the throne. Then little Archie comes in seventh.

Given that Archie’s three cousins are all similar ages to him, and are all in line to inherit the throne before him, it would be extremely unlikely for him to come close to the throne in his lifetime.

As The New York Times notes, Harry and Meghan opted not to give their son a royal title, like Lord Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He’s simply going to be known as Master Archie, as Harry wants him to grow up as a private citizen. And though his proximity to the throne is quite far, Archie is making headlines for another reason: he is the first multiracial, half-American child born in the immediate royal family.