Alexander Warren, Elizabeth Warren’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Warren is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Elizabeth Warren will be among the first pool of candidates to debate during the first night of the first Democratic primary debate. It will be held at 9 p.m. June 26 and June 27 in Miami, Florida. The debate was spread over two nights because of the crowded pool of candidates. The candidates debating each night were selected at random.

The debate is hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will be the moderators. Twelve total debates will be held during the Democratic primary season. Six will be held in 2019. CNN will host the second debate in Detroit on July 30 and 31. ABC News will host the third debate on September 12 and 13.

Elizabeth Warren is a 70-year-old U.S. Senator for Massachusetts. She has been a U.S. Senator since 2013. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 22, 1949. She is one of seven members of the U.S. Senate seeking the Democratic nomination to square off against Trump. Warren is a former law school professor.

She attended law school while her two children, Alexander and Amelia, were young children. Elizabeth had Alexander and Amelia with her first husband, Jim Warren. The two were married when she was just 19 years old and divorced in 1978 after 10 years of marriage. Alexander Warren was born in 1976. Jim Warren died in 2003. Amelia, Alexander's older sister by about five years, is now Amelia Warren Tyagi.

Elizabeth Warren has spoken publicly about her grandchildren by her daughter, Amelia. She has not mentioned her son having children. Amelia and her husband, Sushil Tyagi, have two daughters and one son.

Elizabeth and her husband often babysit their three grandchildren, Octavia, Lavinia and Atticus.

Elizabeth Warren is now married to Bruce Mann. They have been married for 35 years.

Elizabeth Warren does not often speak about her personal life or her son, Alexander Warren. He is a computer specialist and one of two children Elizabeth had in her first marriage to Jim Warren. Alexander Warren is the younger brother of Amelia Warren Tyagi.

During Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for Senate in 2012, the Boston Globe reported the Elizabeth Warren campaign did not make Alexander Warren available for an interview, and he did not return their call for comment.

Elizabeth mentioned Alexander and his wife, Elise, during a Facebook post on Nov. 24, 2016. She said Alexander and his wife were making two turkeys.

Her post said:

“My son Alex and his wife Elise have two turkeys going – one in the oven and one that will be deep frying outside. The grandkids are playing spoons with a bunch of older cousins, and my husband Bruce and daughter Amelia are setting the table. Her husband Sushil is helping out the assembled chefs, and it’s about time for me to make the gravy. “But I wanted to take a moment to say: Thank you. “Thanksgiving is such a uniquely American holiday – a day of stories and lessons about people who journeyed to Massachusetts in search of freedom and opportunity. It is a day to celebrate the kindness and generosity of strangers, a day of gratitude for all the things that previous generations have sacrificed and given to us. “And those values, those core American values, are more important than ever. “My grandson is six. He’s a sweet, skinny little boy with big brown eyes and a lisp. Yesterday, as I pulled out the bowls to start working on a cake, he asked in a low voice if we would still have Thanksgiving since Trump was elected. I said yes, we would. “I know that this election has been tough, and that many people are deeply uneasy about what 2017 could bring. I’m one of them. But today, I remind myself that I’m thankful – deeply thankful – to have you by my side, to keep fighting for a country and a world where all of us and all our children and grandchildren have a fighting chance to succeed. “Your stories, your hopes and wishes are with me today and every day. “Thanks for being a part of this, and I hope you and your loved ones have a very happy Thanksgiving!”

Elizabeth Warren remarried Bruce Mann within six months of her divorce from Jim Warren, Alexander Warren’s dad. She told the Boston Globe Mann was close with her children from the beginning. He participated in their family activities despite rigorous academic work that kept the couple apart. He flew back and forth almost every weekend to see his family. Mann coached soccer practices and attended parent-teacher conferences. Alexander and his sister called Mann, “Dad.”

“He did it all. . . . Bruce flew back and forth and back and forth,” Elizabeth Warren told the Boston Globe.

She said she and Jim Warren did not fight often, but simply weren’t compatible. The two were married when she was 19.

“We never really fought and never really had hard words; it just didn’t work,” Warren told the Boston Globe.

Alexander Warren is a computer specialist. He also created a database for Elizabeth Warren’s research.

He married his wife, Elise, in 2013.

Elizabeth Warren has not spoken of any grandchildren by Alexander and his wife. She has three grandchildren by her daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi and her husband, Sushil Tyagi: Octavia, Lavinia and Atticus.

Alexander seemed to follow in the footsteps of his father, Jim Warren, in his career path. He was a computer engineer who worked for IBM, a subcontractor for NASA, according to the Boston Globe. Jim Warren later went on to co-found a DNA testing company, FamilyTreeDNA, according to the Washington Examiner.

I’m on my way to the first #DemDebate with Bruce and the team! I’m looking forward to talking about why I’m in this race and my plans for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/Yq8ND9lgUK — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 26, 2019

Alexander Warren is a computer specialist who assisted his mother in designing and maintaining a database for her research, according to the Boston Globe. He lives in California.

While Alex’s older sister, Amelia Warren Tyagi, was helping their mother by co-authoring books, Alexander Warren was working behind the scenes. Amelia and Elizabeth Warren co-authored books, The Two-Income Trap and All Your Worth. Elizabeth Warren worked with both of her children on her research, the Boston Globe reported.

As a computer specialist, he designed and maintained the databases that held the research his mother, Elizabeth Warren, compiled.

Alexander Warren's father, Jim Warren, co-founded DNA testing company FamilyTreeDNA in 2000. He wrote one of the first computer codes to make genetic comparisons, according to the Washington Examiner.

Alexander Warren also works as a computer specialist and seemed to follow in his father’s footsteps in his career path.

Elizabeth Warren and Jim Warren met in high school and married when she was 19. They had two children, Amelia and Alexander. Alexander is about five years younger than his sister. Alexander Warren was born in 1976. The couple divorced in 1976.