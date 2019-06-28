Andrew Yang’s Autistic Child Inspired His Platform on Autism Intervention

Andrew Yang has a supportive family who is thrilled that he’s running for President of the United States. He and his wife, Evelyn Yang, have been married since 2011. One of his children has autism and he’s very open about that and how much he loves his young son. In fact, his son’s autism has informed his own platform.

One of Yang’s two sons has autism. His son has inspired Yang’s own platform, which includes a policy to fund autism intervention. He writes on his website:

One of my boys is on the autism spectrum—I know how invaluable resources and intervention can be, particularly if adopted early on. Families struggle with this in very personal ways. As a country, we should provide ample resources to parents to be able to intervene to support the development of children with autism or who are exceptional in other ways. Many of these children have something unique to offer.”

Yang is proud of his son and very supportive of him, often bragging about his children on social media.

He’s also talked about his son on Twitter and how much he’s learned from raising him.

As the parent of an autistic child I know we need to do more for families. https://t.co/Tz1kfGrNtN I learned a lot from my son. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 21, 2019

Yang’s wife, Evelyn, stays at home with their children. He talks about their relationship in his interview with Lovett or Leave It Live. During the interview, he mentions that his wife’s work with the children is incredibly valuable, even though she doesn’t earn a paycheck.

He has said on Twitter: “My wife is at home with our two boys, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. What is her contribution? GDP says $0. The monetary market says $0. We know otherwise. We must evolve to a more human economy.”

Yang’s platform for supporting autism funding has gained him a lot of support from other parents with children on the autistic spectrum.

@AndrewYang My son Noah told me to do my research on you. He's 16 with Autism, and he told me that you are a great candidate. I'm now paying more attention to what you are saying. I hope you will get a fair shot. Much love from Greenville, SC — Tori (@No_Xceptions) June 26, 2019

As a fellow Autism parent I am excited to see you impress the public and surprise the field!!! Humor is a terrific stress reliever! I’ll wager dealing with Autism meltdowns is great practice for dealing with entitled politicians 😂😂👍🧩🦋 — Mrs Ferreira (@MrsFerreira5) June 27, 2019

I am a stay at home low income married mom with 4 young children 1 with autism and adhd, I sacrifice the finer things in life so my kids can have what has become " old fashioned" way of living and a way which is now considered only for high income people … — Sherry Rickman (@sherryrickman17) June 25, 2019

My son has autism too and he thinks highly of you. He drew this.😊 pic.twitter.com/CbxHfrGGNC — divinetogether (@KishaniObey) June 8, 2019

I am a teacher who works with kids that have autism. @AndrewYang as president will help this community tremendously! #humanityfirst #yang2020 https://t.co/I9hNJi6fxW — Bill Hotter (@BillHotter) June 23, 2019

I’m so proud of my son! He is autistic and a big @AndrewYang admirer. He didn’t understand at first why some people ignored him, but soon didn’t care. He just started joyfully walking up everyone “Google Andrew Yang! He’s running for president” on his own! #YangGang #Firefly2019 pic.twitter.com/Ytqm8FabJl — divinetogether (@KishaniObey) June 22, 2019

Yang responded to the above tweet with a happy comment of his own:

Thank you! My son is autistic too and I instinctively love your boy for being so joyful and sincere. Let’s build a world that welcomes them. #HumanityFirst 😀👍 https://t.co/WGYO3ZY4SK — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 23, 2019

Another support said that Yang offered his support as they talked about the difficulties that people with autism can face.

@AndrewYang consoled me this morning as we talked about the difficulties people with Autism go through. I couldn't be more confident that I'm supporting the right person to lead our future. #Yang2020 #AndrewYang #andrewyang2020 https://t.co/TFj92RGrZu — Trazup (@TrazupArtStudio) June 23, 2019

Yang says on his website that 1 in 59 American children are affected by autism, but our resources don’t meet those needs. He wants to change that and direct the Department of Education to support states in implementing programs to identify and treat autistic children.