Ayoola Ajayi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ayoola Ajayi, who has worked as a model, claims to be an IT specialist, and once wrote a novel about a murder, is now accused in the disappearance and murder of 23-year-old University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck. The California woman was last seen on June 17 after taking an early morning Lyft ride from the Salt Lake City airport to a park in North Salt Lake, where she met someone in another vehicle, according to police.

Chief Mike Brown said police are filing charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body “in the homicide of MacKenzie Lueck.” The man charged is Ayooli Ajayi, he confirmed. Lueck’s last communications “were with the arrested person,” the chief alled. Police accuse Ajayi, 31, of admitting having some text communications with Lueck, but they said he denied that he had met with her or seen a photo of her despite “having several photos of her and the profile photo.” However, Brown alleged that Ajayi was also seen burning something with gasoline in his yard. According to Brown, a search of the property found a burned area that contained charred items consistent with personal items of Lueck. Horrifically, “female human tissue,” was then also found, and it matched via DNA testing to MacKenzie Lueck.

The location of Lueck’s and Ajayi’s phones pinged at a park within less than a minute of each other, at which time her phone stopped receiving data, said Brown, who added that police would continue investigating Lueck’s death to see if Ajayi allegedly “had help.” The motive was not clear.

MacKenzie’s emotional uncle read a statement for the family, expressing “their gratitude for the effort put forth by the Salt Lake City Police Department and all partnering agencies…” They also thanked the community and people who provided tips. The family did not take questions. The uncle said nothing further.

Authorities announced the break in the case on June 28, 2019 after earlier revealing that they were seeking information about a mattress offered up for free by a homeowner associated with the case; they gave out an address linked to Ajayi in online records. A dramatic photo showed the suspect being arrested by armed authorities. People in tears were seen entering the Police Department before the press conference. The suspect was previously a person of interest in the case.

Lueck was reported missing by her family on June 20. Concern about the kinesiology and nursing student grew as she missed a midterm and a trip back to her family’s home in El Segundo, California, on June 23. Police were calling the case a missing person investigation and had to balance Lueck’s privacy with the concern about her vanishing without a trace. Salt Lake City Police were assisted by federal authorities and dedicated several detectives to finding Lueck. They spent days searching the area around Hatch Park in North Salk Lake, where she was last seen, talking to friends and using warrants to obtain other information, while scouring her social media profiles.

The unnamed Lyft driver who dropped Lueck off at Hatch Park was ruled out early on in the investigation, as police determined he had dropped Lueck off at the location she had requested he take her to and then left to pick up other rides throughout the early morning hours.

BREAKING: Large SWAT presence near 1000 S. West Temple in SLC. Two people in custody. We're working to confirm details right now. This is happening just hours before SLCPD has set a press conference to update media on Mackenzie Lueck case. #breakingnews #KSLTV Photo: Deseret News pic.twitter.com/vxMFIOGuTe — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) June 28, 2019

Here’s what you need to know about the disappearance of MacKenzie Lueck:

1. Ayoola Ajayi Has Worked as a Model & Wrote a Book About a Murder

There is a self-published book for sale on Amazon called “Forge Identity.” The author, Ayoola Ajayi, says in his bio: “Ayoola Ajayi was born and raised in Africa. He has been a salesman, an entrepreneur, and a writer. He has survived a tyrannical dictatorship, escaped a real life crime, traveled internationally, excelled professionally in several industries, and is currently curating a multi-platform advertising campaign for his debut novel, Forge Identity, a sample of which can be found on Kindle, Amazon, Facebook, and any current social media. He lives in salt lake.”

The book’s description says:

Ezekiel was almost 15 when he witnessed a gruesome murder. An angry mob burned his neighbor alive in the street and the man died at his feet. Sadly, it was not the last time he witnessed such horror. With his well respected father as guide and mentor, Ezekiel saw this death, then a death much closer to home when a loved one was killed in the same brutal, terrifying way 50 feet from him, and he could do nothing to stop it. Staggering to recover from these severe traumas, he finds relief and joy in meeting his first love, becomes embroiled in grand theft, and experiences heartbreaking betrayal. Ezekiel must decide if he will join the ranks of a criminal mastermind, or fight to escape the tyranny that has surrounded his young life. Or even beat them at their own game. When trust is lost, can he even trust himself?

Ayoola likes the book’s Facebook page through his personal account. That page’s top post is a 2018 update that reads, “The high octane action escalates upon arrival in Detroit, where Ezekiel encounters the F.B.I. and an unknown assassin. Inner and outer conflict join forces to push him to the brink of insanity, whilst fighting multiple foes for his very life. He must find out at last, who can he trust?” The Facebook page has just over 1,800 likes. (KSLT also reported that Ajayi had a modeling background and was an author.)

A modeling website in the name of Ayoola Ajayi says he is 31, stands 6 foot 1 inches tall, and has a 45 inch waist. He lists his ethnicity as “Black/African roots.” In posts that are riddled with grammatical and spelling errors, he compared himself to the actor Samuel L. Jackson and described himself as “buffed” and funny. He had also once booked a job with a production company in which he was dressed in a football uniform, KSL-TV reported.

He wrote that he “made this page to help me get in touch with some great photographers, agencies, or clients looking for a classy and professional modeling.”

“My goals (sic) is to be one of the best in this business, and will love to meet any organization with same goals. I love trying out new ideals, so if there is any new ideals and suggestions photographer think might work, i am open to try them out or talk about it,” he wrote.

He added: “I am tall, buffed, Funny. I am a victim, Romantic, Violent and character actor. If i am to described myself using one or two of the celebraties (sic); i will chose Samuel L Jackson and Dennis Haysbert.”

MacKenzie Lueck landed at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, June 17, at 1:35 a.m., police said at a press conference. She texted her parents at 2:01 a.m. to tell them she had landed safely. At 2:42 a.m. she got a Lyft rideshare and was taken to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, where the driver dropped her off at 2:59 a.m.

She was returning home from her grandmother’s funeral in El Segundo, California, where her family lives and where she grew up.

Her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Walker Stephens, died June 10. Her funeral was held June 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in El Segundo.

Kenzie Lueck’s last Instagram post before her disappearance was about her grandmother’s death. Along with photos of her grandmother, grandfather and mother, she wrote, “I’m sure many have already heard, heaven gained an angel on Monday. My grandmother, papa Gerry, was a hero to many. She was selfless and perfect. I never imagined this day coming, but heaven couldn’t wait for her. I love you and I’ll see you in a life time.”

2. Ayoola’s LinkedIn Page Says He Worked as a Computer Support Specialist & Worked for the Army

On LinkedIn and other social sites, Ayoola Ajayi claims to be an IT support specialist. On Facebook, he wrote, “Systems Administrator at Goldman Sachs.”

His LinkedIn page claims he was a “Senior Technical Support Analyst at Dell” based in Salt Lake City, Utah. He says he was employed at Dell as a “technical support analyst” from September 2018 to present and worked as a “mobile tech” for Goldman Sachs from 2017 to present.

His page also claims he worked as an “IT specialist” for “Microsoft/unisys” from 2017 to present in the Provo, Utah area and that he was an “Information Technology Specialist Information Technology Specialist (25B)” for the US Army from 2014 to 2016. He also claims he worked for Comcast from 2012-2014 and studied computer science at Utah State University from 2009 to 2017.

Heavy has reached out to the U.S. Army for confirmation of his Army service.

“Extremely seasoned and reliable system Technician with a strong CCNA Routing and Switching background and excellent client service record,” he wrote. “Great at explaining complex concepts and processes to clients and non-technical personnel in a clear and understandable manner. Able to multitask effectively and bring several simultaneous installation, maintenance and repair projects to achievement with full accuracy and efficiency.”

According to the Lyft driver, Lueck got out of the Lyft and met someone in another vehicle when they arrived at Hatch Park.

“Detectives have spoken with the Lyft driver and learned that MacKenzie was met at Hatch Park by an individual in a vehicle. The Lyft driver left MacKenzie at the park with that person and stated that MacKenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress. We have not yet confirmed the make and model of the car or the description of the person, but may release further details once we have verified that information,” Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said.

Sources told CBS News’ David Begnaud, “She put her bag in the car & appeared to be happy to see the driver,” when she arrived at Hatch Park. … This information was given to police by a Lyft driver who took Mackenzie from the Salt Lake City International Airport to the park. The Lyft driver is the one who described the interaction between Mackenzie and the unidentified individual as pleasant & happy to see each other. … Mackenzie did not appear to be in any distress when she got out of the Lyft and into the unidentified vehicle.”

3. Ayoola Ajayi Has a Profile on a Meet Up Site, Calling Himself a ‘Gym Rat’

On a Meet Up site for Utah, there is a profile in Ayoola’s name. “my name is Ayoola. system administrator and gym rat. trying to get into outdoor stuff,” he wrote. It gave his location as Salt Lake City, Utah and said he had been a member since 2017.

After Lueck was reported missing on June 20, her sorority sisters in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at the University of Utah began rallying together to help spread the word that she had disappeared. They passed out flyers in Salt Lake City and posted information on social media.

“We’ve been spreading the word across the nation, around the world. We have to do everything to look for her, because I’d want her to do that for me,” Ashley Fine told the Salt Late Tribune. She told KSL-TV, “We’re millennials. (Not answering the phone) is very, very unusual. Even if you’re missing, or you want to disappear, you have to turn your phone on to GPS.” Fine said her bank account has also been inactive.

4. Salt Lake Police Were Seeking Information About a Mattress & Online Records Link Ayoola Ajayi to That Address

We are looking to find this mattress as well as a box spring in relation to this case. These items were possibly given away from 547 N. 1000 W. If you picked up these items please contact us at 801-799-3000 #MackenzieLueck #missingperson pic.twitter.com/Lqqby7iAxJ — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 27, 2019

Police sought information on a mattress as a key potential lead. “We are looking to find this mattress as well as a box spring in relation to this case. These items were possibly given away from 547 N. 1000 W. If you picked up these items please contact us at 801-799-3000 #MackenzieLueck #missingperson,” they wrote. “To clarify, we are only looking to speak with the individuals who picked up a mattress or box spring from 547 N. 1000 W. #MackenzieLueck #missingperson.”

Online records link Ayoola Ajayi to that address. A neighbor told CNN that her neighbor allegedly lit a fire in his yard, and police were removing items from the home.

Lueck is in her senior year at the University of Utah, studying nursing and health education and promotion with an emphasis in emergency medicine management, according to her Linkedin profile. Lueck, who lives in a Trolley Square apartment with roommates, has also been working at PRA Health Sciences, a lab in Millcreek, Utah, as a lab associate. She has had that job since August 2018. She previously worked as a plasma processor, phlebotomist and donor center technician at Grifols, a plasma donation center.

Lueck, who goes by Kenzie Lueck on Facebook and Instagram, is the daughter of Greg Lueck and Diana Lueck. She has three brothers. Kenzie Lueck grew up in El Segundo, California, where her family still lives, and she graduated from El Segundo High School. She was a member of the water polo team in high school.

5. Ayoola Ajayi Is Divorced & Had an Eviction

Ajayi had a divorce that was finalized in January, and he had an eviction in 2016, according to KSL-TV. The television station reported that neighbors said he kept to himself.

Lueck’s family and friends used social media to help get the word out about her disappearance.

On Facebook, the group “Find MacKenzie Lueck,” has more than 2,000 members. They also set up a Twitter account, “@FindMacLueck,” and have been using the hashtags #FindMacKenzie and #MacLueck.

Her friends held a press conference outside of the Salt Lake City Police Department on June 23 to raise awareness about the case.

“For her not to reach out to me — Snapchat, Instagram, anything — is very unlike her,” Kennedy Stoner, said.

“Where could she have gone? Her car has not been moved. Things aren’t adding up,” Ashley Fine said at the press conference. Stoner added, “The police have said they have no reason to believe she’s in danger, but at this point, it’s been seven days.”

Said Fine, “She might have been meeting someone there. I just don’t see any other reason as to why she would be there at that time.”

READ NEXT: 26-Year-Old Woman Murdered During Her Lunch Break