WATCH: Chinese Shoppers Go Crazy Over KAWS X UNIQLO Collection

The latest collaboration between popular Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO and American street artist and designer KAWS dropped in China the morning of June 3 and Chinese shoppers are clearing out stores at a frightening pace.

Chinese shoppers are going absolutely crazy over UNIQLO x KAWS collection: https://t.co/DeC9xNgpOk pic.twitter.com/T01gYCAHXB — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) June 3, 2019

The video compilation shows customers ripping clothes off mannequins, physically assaulting each other, sprinting to the UNIQLO stores, and aggressively hoarding clothes.

This isn’t the first time KAWS has worked with UNIQLO. The two collaborated to launch two extremely popular waves of Sesame Street themed lines of clothing and toys in 2018. The collaboration was so popular that the two brands decided to work together again. This recent non-Sesame Street release caused pandemonium in shopping malls around China.

UNIQLO is a popular Japanese fashion brand known for offering unique street graphic tees at affordable prices. KAWS AKA Brian Donnelly is an American artist known for his paintings and sculptures including his KAWS “companion” figures that include reimagined versions Mickey Mouse, the Michelin Man, the Smurfs, Snoopy, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Donnely is known for subverting imagery from pop culture in his work as a means of making a larger point.

The reaction for this collaboration is confusing since this isn’t a high-price, limited edition release. Limited fashion releases and collabs are usually mobbed with collectors and hype beasts looking to buy and resell the limited edition goods for premium prices. These KAWS x UNIQLO clothes are plentiful and reasonably priced which usually doesn’t coincide with thousands of shoppers mobbing stores to stock up.

Despite the mass-produced shirts, shirts that were bought for RMB 99 ($14) people are reportedly being resold for four or five times their original price.

Reaction on Weibo

China’s largest social media platform, Weibo, had a range of reactions from users on the KAWS x UNIQLO collaboration. Many users were surprised by the actions of shoppers and took to the platform to make memes on their behavior. The compilation in the tweet above is a collection of clips posted from Weibo users.

One user posted a meme showing the shirts on a group of people and said the launch was so successful that everybody in China will be wearing the shirts next week. The meme “Entering the office on Monday and seeing my colleagues…”

The hashtag “Everybody KAWS” has received over 140 million views on Weibo. Many people on Weibo have joked that the launch is not about the clothing at all, but instead a competition to see who can grab the most items. The same items were reportedly sold out in seconds online.

You can view the entire KAWS x UNIQLO collection here.