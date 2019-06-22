Hawaii Plane Crash Victims: Names, Photos & Stories

A skydiving plane crashed during takeoff near the north shore of the island on Friday and claimed the lives of 11 people. The fiery crash occurred at the Dillingham Airfield and was the worst air disaster in Oahu history.

#HDH Update: Authorities have confirmed there were 11 people on board the plane that went down soon after takeoff from Dillingham Airfield with no survivors. Federal inspectors continue to investigate the cause of the crash that occurred June 21, 2019. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

“In my 40 years as a fire fighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident that we had,” said Chief Manuel Nieves of the Honolulu Fire Department. “We had some helicopters [crash] with military, but this is a civilian plane with that many people on board.”

You can find a full list of the victims who have been identified so far, below.

According to the NTSB, The airplane was a Beechcraft 65 King Air registered to N80896 LLC, and operated by Bay Area Skydiving under the provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91. operated by Oahu Parachute Center and crashed during takeoff for a “sunset tandem” skydiving excursion from Dillingham Airfield in Oahu.

Justin Kepa told Hawaii News Now that he was out near Kaena Point when he saw the plane go down. “We saw big smoke. We saw big fire, firemen trying to put it out. Crazy,” he said. The victims’ families were also at Dillingham Airfield and witnessed the disaster as the plane caught fire and crashed shortly after takeoff. A witness caught video of the wreckage right after the crash occurred.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Witnesses at the scene of a twin-engine airplane crash capture footage of the fiery wreckage. https://t.co/pyosOOE4VD pic.twitter.com/wGZwWqgfi3 — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 22, 2019

These are the victims that have been identified so far:

Casey Dale

Casey Dale was a skydiving instructor originally from Oklahoma City. He moved from Moab, Utah to Oahu, Hawaii in December 2017 and started his job at the Oahu Parachute Center. He was a traveler, living in Vail, Colorado, Moab Utah, and Oahu all in the same year. He starred in several videos posted to the Oahu Parachute Center page and may have been a painter judging from his Instagram handle (@caseydalepaints). It’s not clear since the account has been deleted.

His cousin Chassidy Walker started a GoFundMe page to help his mother, who still lives in Oklahoma, pay for his funeral costs. According to the GoFundMe page, Casey was an only child and ” lived everyday with smile that went on for days.”

Mike Martin

Mike Martin was a skydiving instructor who lived in Haleiwa on the north shore of Oahu and was originally from Palm Bay, Florida. In addition to being a skydiving instructor, he was an avid surfer and fisherman.

According to a tribute by his friend Brian Jones on Facebook, Mike was a “dare devil, a wild man and a great friend since the day I met you” Mike bought a puppy for them during their friendship and inspired Brian to start following his passion of painting. The comments on the post are filled with friends mourning the loss of their friend. “Oh Mike so full of life and adventure..dam you lived a good life and I’m sorry you are gone 🙏🏽 for the families and friends 😔” said user Jenna Murad

Larry Lemester

Larry Lemaster was a professional skydiving instructor and Army veteran with more than 3,000 jumps under his belt. He was originally from Russell, Kentucky and was formerly the General Manager at Skydive NRG in West Virginia and a member of Team Fastrax, a professional Skydiving team based out of Columbus, OH. Team Fastrax posted a tribute to Larry on Facebook, “Our hearts are broken! Our brother, our friend, our teammate, Larry Lemaster was killed in yesterday’s tragic aircraft accident in Hawaii” they wrote “In all the years we have known Larry he never said a negative word about anyone. He impacted everyone he met in a positive way through his kindness and love for all.”

His wife, Anna Elkins, posted an emotional tribute to Larry on Friday, “Larry Lemaster would never want one person to waste a single minute of their life mourning his. He was doing what he loved. We spoke about this on many occasions.” she wrote “Today is the worst day of my life. My son has lost his father… He wants you to celebrate his life and your own. Love who you love with great intensity. Do what makes you happy. Be the person you want to be because obviously tomorrow is not guaranteed,”

Larry and Anna had one son together, Gunner McLovin Lemaster.

This story will be updated as the names of the victims are released.