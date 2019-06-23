MacKenzie Lueck Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

MacKenzie Lueck is a 23-year-old University of Utah student who has been missing since June 17 after she disappeared following a Lyft ride from Salt Lake City International Airport. Lueck was returning to Utah after a trip home to go to her grandmother’s funeral in the Los Angeles, California, area, her family and friends say. Police have confirmed that they are investigating her disappearance as a missing person case.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release that Lueck was last seen about 1 a.m. on Monday, June 17. She was reported missing on Thursday, June 20, by family. She took a Lyft rideshare from the airport to an undisclosed address in North Salt Lake, police said.

“SLCPD has been conducting a missing persons investigation and have spoken with both Lyft as well as the Lyft driver. Lyft and their driver have cooperated with the investigation,” the press release said. “The SLCPD has not discovered any information that would lead us to believe that Mackenzie has been harmed or is in danger at this time. Detectives are concerned for Mackenzie’s welfare. If anyone has any information on Mackenzie or where she may be, please contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000 re: case 19-111129.”

The Lueck family said in a statement, “Our primary goal is to find Mackenzie and bring her home. Her family is grateful for the concern, prayers and the tireless efforts of the Salt Lake City Police and members of the community.” Her family added in a post on Facebook, “MacKenzie, if you can hear us, your family and friends are looking for you and are concerned for your safety. Please reach out to anyone so we can get you home.”

Her family says, “Mackenzie is 5’6” tall, 120 pounds with a slim/athletic build, medium length blonde hair and brown eyes.”

Here’s what you need to know about the search for MacKenzie Lueck:

1. MacKenzie Lueck Was Dropped Off by the Lyft Driver Where She Requested to Go, in North Salt Lake, the Rideshare Company Told Police

MacKenzie Lueck has not been seen since early in the morning on Monday, June 17, when a Lyft driver picked her up and took her to an address in North Salt Lake, Utah, according to police. The exact address has not been made public. Lueck’s family said she had texted her parents about 1 a.m. to say that she had landed safely at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police said the Lyft driver did take Lueck to the location she requested, according to a press release. Lyft said the driver continued to pick up other riders after dropping Lueck off. The company said it is assisting in the investigation.

“We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck,” a Lyft spokesperson told ABC News. “The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft.”

Lueck’s family said that her phone was either turned off or is dead, and she hasn’t communicated with any of her family and friends since June 17. She has missed work and a midterm at school, according to her family. Police said she does not have a known boyfriend or significant other and they are not aware of anyone who had made any threats toward her prior to her disappearance.

Her friends say her car and her cat at the house she shares with roommates. Her luggage hasn’t been located.

Jolyn Mendelson, Lueck’s cousin, told KSL-TV, “She said the plane had landed and that was the last text she put out. Then she got into a Lyft car at the airport and that was the last she has been seen.”

“Whether she’s endangered or not that’s a tough thing to say right now. We are just treating it as we’d like to find her and we are just trying to track down any leads right now,” Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Michael Ruff told KSL-TV. “We want to try and contact her one way or the other if she’s missing or she isn’t we need to make sure she’s OK.”

2. Lueck’s Family Lives in El Segundo, California, Where She Grew Up

Lueck, who goes by Kenzie Lueck on Facebook and Instagram, is the daughter of Greg Lueck and Diana Lueck. She has three brothers. Kenzie Lueck grew up in El Segundo, California, where her family still lives, and she graduated from El Segundo High School. She was a member of the water polo team in high school.

Lueck has been attending the University of Utah since 2014, according to her Facebook page. She is scheduled to graduate in 2019, she says on Facebook, but her graduation date was not immediately clear.

Lueck was at home in El Segundo for her grandmother’s funeral. Her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Walker Stephens, died June 10. Her funeral was held June 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in El Segundo.

Kenzie Lueck’s last Instagram post before her disappearance was about her grandmother’s death. Along with photos of her grandmother, grandfather and mother, she wrote, “I’m sure many have already heard, heaven gained an angel on Monday. My grandmother, papa Gerry, was a hero to many. She was selfless and perfect. I never imagined this day coming, but heaven couldn’t wait for her. I love you and I’ll see you in a life time.”

3. Kenzie Lueck Is a Member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority & Her Sisters Have Been Helping to Lead the Search Efforts in Salt Lake City

Kenzie Lueck is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at the University of Utah. Her sorority sisters and other friends have been helping to lead the search efforts in Salt Lake City and the surrounding area, passing out flyers and asking people if they have seen her. Her sorority sister, Ashley Fine, told the Salt Lake Tribune they also talked to neighbors, “We went by her home. We wanted to be close to her.”

Fine added, “We’ve been spreading the word across the nation, around the world. We have to do everything to look for her, because I’d want her to do that for me.”

She told KSL-TV, “We’re millennials. (Not answering the phone) is very, very unusual. Even if you’re missing, or you want to disappear, you have to turn your phone on to GPS.” Fine said her bank account has also been inactive.

Fine told the news station that Lueck lives in Trolley Square with her roommates. I don’t know why she would be going (to North Salt Lake) around 2 a.m. It’s just very, very suspicious and dangerous,” Fine told KSL-TV.

Her friend, Andrew Bolling, told KTVX-TV, “I just have no idea what happened to her, where she is. Nobody does, and it’s pretty terrifying.”

Another sorority sister, Kennedy Stoner, told KSTU-TV, “My concern is over the roof. She’s my best friend. I usually hear from her all the time. We want to do as much as we can. She’s just the sweetest, most genuine girl. I love her. I miss her. I’m extremely concerned for her and her well being.”

Stoner, who is Lueck’s “little sister” in the sorority, has been sharing information on social media and handing ut flyers to help in the search since early on. “She hasn’t been to work, home, and missed a school midterm yesterday. Her car is still home and hasn’t been touched,” she wrote on June 21.

Missing: friends of Missing college student MacKenzie Lueck canvassing neighborhoods at this hour @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/YRhS5tuwQv — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) June 22, 2019

Her “big sister,” in the sorority, Carly Reilly, wrote on Facebook, “If anyone sees or hears anything from Kenzie Lueck, my little, PLEASE contact myself or the police as there is already a missing persons report. Please share if you live in the salt lake area so we can find her and bring her back home safely!!”

Stoner wrote on Facebook, “My big, Kenzie Lueck has not been seen since Monday. If ANYONE has any information, PLEASE reach out to me. I’m worried sick. Her phone has been turned off and the last place she was seen was the airport, she landed at 1 AM. There is a missing persons report already on file, but ANY info is better than none. Please please please be on the lookout. PLEASE SHARE! *please be aware of the timeline. The police only want hints if it’s been since she landed on Monday. Nothing prior!*… She is my ride or die and I’m truly worried, and panicked. I’m a wreck, so PLEASE share. The more this gets around, the more information we may get. Please keep Kenzie in your prayers.”

Fine told KTVX-TV that Lueck was planning to return home to California to visit her family again on July 23 and bought plane tickets for that trip.

“Everyone thinks that there’s danger in this story. Things aren’t adding up. She had another trip planned,” Fine told the news station. “She’s making those plans with friends and family to have plans for the future. I don’t think she would hurt herself or anything like that.

Fine added a message to Lueck, “If you’re in a bad situation, please reach out… We’re really concerned for you.”

4. She Is Studying Nursing, With an Emphasis on Emergency Medicine Management, & Has Been Working as a Lab Associate & Plasma Processor While in College

Kenzie Lueck is studying nursing and health education and promotion with an emphasis in emergency medicine management, according to her Linkedin profile. While in college, Lueck has worked at Grifols, a plasma donation center, and at PRA Health Sciences, a a lab in Millcreek, Utah, according to her Linkedin profile.

She has worked at PRA Health Sciences as a lab associate since August 2018. At Grifols, she has worked as a plasma processor, phlebotomist and donor center technician.

Lueck also said she previously worked as a personal assistant in the Salt Lake City area. “I worked with a family to make their life a little bit easier. I provided daily house cleaning, plan and prepare daily dinners and lunches, laundry as needed, and weekly grocery shopping. I care for an older dog by providing daily walks and necessary needs for him. I help with organization tasks and projects. I also plan vacations, appointments, and additional errands as needed,” she wrote on Linkedin.

She is a former barista at Starbucks in Salt Lake City and The Coffee Bean in the Los Angeles area.

Ashley Fine said missing work and class was very uncharacteristic for Lueck.

“Not going home to your pets or your roommates, or just dropping your luggage off, that’s very abnormal,” Fine told KSTU-TV. “Not going to work. Having your phone off for five days now, very very bizarre and alarming.”

Fine told KSL, “She’s extremely dedicated. She would never miss her midterms or anything like that. She hasn’t been home. She didn’t show up to work, or anything.”

Her Instagram profile shows photos and pictures typical of a college student. She wrote, “California Grown 🐟 University of Utah❤️ don’t hate, appreciate 🤙🏻” along with a plea for human rights advocacy. She also expressed her love for the popular Barstool Sports podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

She also posted photos often of her cat, Nova, the outfits she liked to wear and her fitness progress at the gym.

On June 8, she posted on Facebook about the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being passed, giving women the right to vote. She wrote, “Sisters! Let’s make our votes count.”

In another recent post she said, “I don’t wear makeup for others the same way I don’t decorate my house for others. This is my house & everything I do is for me. #selflove.” She wrote in another post, “You’re never fully dressed without a smile!”

5. Lueck’s Family & Friends Have Set Up Social Media Pages to Help ‘Find Mac Lueck’

MacKenzie Lueck’s family and friends have set up social media accounts to help in the search for her. On Facebook, the group “Find MacKenzie Lueck,” has more than 2,000 members.

They also set up a Twitter account, “@FindMacLueck,” and have been using the hashtags #FindMacKenzie and #MacLueck.

Police said they have not set up a search in a specific area because they do not have enough information to do so.

“We don’t have anyone searching any particular area right now, because we don’t have any credible evidence of where she might be,” Salt Lake City Police Sergeant Brandon Shearer told the Salt Lake Tribune.

Detective Michael Ruff said, “There’s a lot our detectives are looking into. They are trying to go back, trace any steps they can, talk to any people they can.”

Friends and family said they are going through her social media accounts and trying to find out if there is anything they are missing.

Fine told KSTU-TV, “We hope you’re okay, we want you home. We’re so, so worried about you. Your family is really worried about you. All of your friends are here.”

READ NEXT: 26-Year-Old Woman Murdered During Her Lunch Break