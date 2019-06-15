Ramatu Ujiri, Masai Ujiri’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ramatu Ujiri, 33, is a fashion model and wife of Toronto Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri. Ramatu was born Ramatu Barry and grew up in Sierra Leone before moving to the United States to attend high school. Ramatu and Masai both hail from Africa originally and started dating in 2007 before getting married a few years later. They currently

live together in Toronto, Canada.

Masai Ujiri is riding high after he orchestrated one of the most successful trades in NBA history that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto and led to the Raptors winning their first NBA championship. The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in 6 games, bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy for Canada for the first time ever.

The night was bittersweet for Ujiri who was involved in an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy following the game. Ujiri tried to walk onto the court to celebrate the team’s win without the proper credentials when the deputy stopped him. A pushing match ensued and according to police Masai hit the deputy with “a push that went upward and struck him [the deputy] in the face.” There was a partial video of the incident posted by NBC sports.

Ramatu hasn’t commented publicly on the incident but it’s safe to assume she’s supporting her husband. She’s been a strong supporter of every NBA team he’s worked for since they’ve been married including the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors.

1. She’s Originally from Sierra Leone

Ramatu Ujiri was born Ramatu Barry in Freetown, Sierra Leone. It’s unclear when Ramatu moved to the United States but she lived in the D.C. area and attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland where, like Masai, she played basketball. According to some Retweets on her Twitter, she’s a Baltimore Ravens fan and celebrated the team’s 2013 Superbowl win.

The Washington Wizards are getting ready to offer Masai Ujiri an annual salary of $10M and an ownership stake in the team in order to get him to leave Toronto. The fact that Masai started his career in D.C. and Ramatu grew up in the area could add an extra incentive for him to take the offer.

2.

Ramatu Ujiri joined Twitter in 2009 but started using the platform heavily from January 2011 – November 2012 before disappearing again. Most of her 1,969 tweets occurred in this time frame where she averaged 2.8 tweets per day.

It’s unclear if she deleted old tweets or simply grew tired with the platform and moved on to other things.

3. Ramatu Ujiri is a Fashion Model

According to her Facebook page, Ramatu is currently employed at “Fashion Model”. She also has a few public modeling photos posted to her page. It’s not clear who she models for or what campaigns she has been involved in.

Prior to being a model, she worked at Outer Skinz Image Group which, according to their Facebook page, they are beauty consultants that offer “commercial print, editorial, runway, glamour, television, and edgy looks,” It says they’ve had “brushes of fame” with celebrities including “Hillary Rodham Clinton, tennis players Venus & Serena Williams, Grammy Award winners, Nora Jones, and The Black Eyed Peas, national recording artists: Lou Rawls, Lil Mo, Maya, Ronald Isley, Boyz II Men, Destiny’s Child, Chante Moore, Jill Scott, Angie Stone, Genuine, Gerald Levert, Musiq, Master P, Cash Money Millionaires, and comedians Mo’nique and Mark Curry and reality television star Omarosa”

Their page doesn’t explicitly say if they have just met these people or worked with them.

4. She has two kids with Masai Ujiri

Masai and Ramatu have two children together, a daughter named Zahara and a son whose name has not yet been made public. Ramatu has posted several photos of the family together at Disneyland, in the park, and most recently celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ trip to the 2019 NBA finals.

5. She’s a Devout Christian

I would like to wish all my friends and family a great happy Thanksgiving, I pray that God continues to bless us with love and happiness!!!! — Mrs. Ramatu Ujiri (@Ramatu_Ujiri) November 22, 2012

Ramatu Ujiri’s Twitter bio reads “Feeling so blessed to have an amazing family! I love being a wife but most of all, being a mother is the BEST gift God has given me!!!” She has tweeted at least 28 times about God since joining Twitter and retweeted famous televangelist Joel Osteen.