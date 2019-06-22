Sarah Fabian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sarah Fabian from the Department of Justice’s Office of Immigration Litigation is being criticized for her arguments regarding what constitutes safe and sanitary conditions in migrant detention centers, according to social media.

Fabian argued her case before the three judges on the bench, Wallace Tashima, William Fletcher, and Marsha Berzon, in a courtroom in San Fransisco, California on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fabian Was Arguing a Case Regarding the Flores Settlement Agreement

Fabian appeared in the courtroom to argue a case that stemmed from the Flores Settlement Agreement. You can watch the entire exchange in the clip above. The video, posted by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, has been viewed over 40,000 times on YouTube.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the Flores settlement is an agreement that was signed by the government in 1997 which set immigration detention standards for unaccompanied alien children (UACs), particularly regarding facility conditions and the timing and terms of the UACs’ release.

On Tuesday, Fabian was arguing for the Government, which appealed a 2017 district court ruling that found the feds were in violation of the agreement by failing to provide detained children access to basic toiletries and adequate sleeping conditions.

2. The Flores Settlement Agreement Was Born Out of a Case Involving an Illegal Salvadoran Immigrant

CIS gives a detailed timeline of events leading up to the settlement, beginning with a series of lawsuits against the federal government from activist groups over the perceived mistreatment of alien minors in detention facilities in 1985.

CIS gives a detailed timeline of events leading up to the settlement, beginning with a series of lawsuits against the federal government from activist groups over the perceived mistreatment of alien minors in detention facilities in 1985.

The most notable was Supreme Court case Reno v. Flores, 507 U.S. 292. According to the site, Carlos Holguin, an immigration lawyer in Los Angeles, received a call from a Hollywood actor about their housekeeper, an illegal Salvadoran immigrant. Her daughter, 15-year-old Jenny Flores, was being detained by the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Jenny’s mother didn’t want to pick her up, fearing that in doing so she would be deported. INS would not allow Flores to go with her cousins, saying that they could only release her to legal guardians, for the sake of the child’s safety. Jenny later alleged that the conditions of her detention were substandard.

CIS says that Jenny’s complaint led to a 1985 class-action lawsuit that sought to establish standards for how INS handles detained minors, specifically expressing concerns that Jenny Flores was strip-searched, shared living quarters and bathrooms with adult males, and could not be released to non-guardian relatives. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of illegal immigrant children by several activist groups: The Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, the National Center for Youth Law; the ACLU; and the law offices of Streich Lang.

3. The Court Intensely Debated Sleeping Conditions

One topic which was heavily debated in the clip was sleep and sleeping conditions. Fabian seemingly had a hard time defending herself from a barrage of intense questions from the judges.

One topic which was heavily debated in the clip was sleep and sleeping conditions. Fabian seemingly had a hard time defending herself from a barrage of intense questions from the judges.

“You can’t be safe and sanitary as a human being if you can’t sleep,” said Judge Berzon.

Fabian says that she believes sleep is important, but it is on the “more difficult end” of what she was arguing.

“Are you arguing seriously that you do not read the agreement as requiring you to do something other than what I’ve just described?” Judge Fletcher asked. “Cold all night long, lights on all night long, sleep on the concrete, and you got an aluminum foil blanket,” Are you saying that that’s okay under the agreement? I find it inconceivable that the government would say that that is safe and sanitary.”

4. Fabian is an Attorney For the Office of Immigration Litigation

According to the Department of Justice website, The Office of Immigration Litigation, which is divided into two functional sections, an Appellate Section and a District Court Section, “oversees all civil immigration litigation, both affirmative and defensive, and it is responsible for coordinating national immigration matters before the federal district courts and circuit courts of appeals.”

The office provides support and counsel to all federal agencies involved in alien admission, regulation, and removal under U.S. immigration and nationality statutes.

5. People Are Reacting to the Exchange on Social Media

CEO and founder of Starfish Media Group Soledad O'Brien wonders what kind of human would make such arguments.

CEO and founder of Starfish Media Group Soledad O’Brien wonders what kind of human would make such arguments.

Journalist Shaun King called Fabian a white supremacist, adding that he has seen her name in "dozens of reports over the past year arguing against basic human rights for kids."

Journalist Shaun King called Fabian a white supremacist, adding that he has seen her name in “dozens of reports over the past year arguing against basic human rights for kids.”

Writer and comedian Nick Jack Pappas asks, "When did we reach a point in this country that our jobs became more important than our morality?"

Writer and comedian Nick Jack Pappas asks, “When did we reach a point in this country that our jobs became more important than our morality?”

Her name is Sarah Fabian.

Tell her what you think… SARAH B. FABIAN

Senior Litigation Counsel

Office of Immigration Litigation

Tel: (202) 532-4824 https://t.co/YU4ZXXVh25 — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) June 22, 2019

Editor Marcus Baram encourages his followers to contact Fabian and express their opinions.

Attorney Scott Hechinger thinks Fabian should be disbarred.

Attorney Scott Hechinger thinks Fabian should be disbarred.